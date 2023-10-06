Climate Change: A Looming Crisis

Climate change is a global phenomenon that has far-reaching consequences for the environment, economies, and societies around the world. Pakistan is no exception to the impacts of climate change. Despite being responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by extreme weather events due to climate change. Over the past few decades, Pakistan has witnessed a noticeable shift in its climate patterns, resulting in a myriad of challenges ranging from extreme weather events to threats to food security and water resources. One of the most evident manifestations of climate change in Pakistan is the alteration of weather patterns. In recent years, Pakistan has observed irregularities in these patterns, such as prolonged heatwaves, erratic rainfall, and unseasonal weather events like heavy snowfall in traditionally arid regions. These changes disrupt agricultural cycles and have profound implications for the economy.

Pakistan is home to several glaciers, including the famous Siachen Glacier. The melting of these glaciers is a direct consequence of global warming. As they shrink, the flow of freshwater into rivers is disrupted, which can lead to water scarcity in the long run. The Indus River, a lifeline for Pakistan’s agriculture, heavily depends on glacier meltwater. Pakistan is prone to both floods and droughts. Climate change exacerbates these extremes. Increased rainfall during monsoon seasons lead to devastating floods, displacing millions and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture. In 2010, Pakistan faced worst flood disaster which affected over 20 million people and caused damages worth billions of US$. Last year, dangers piled up one atop the other. First the country witnessed record breaking heatwave in March which erupted fires in the forests and melted glaciers faster than normal, triggering flash floods. And then heavy monsoon rains caused unprecedented floods that affected 35 million people with 7.9 million displaced, while killing 1800 people and 1.2 million livestock with severe repercussions on the livelihoods of affected households and the supply of animal products, including milk and meat, damaging 15% of rice and 40% of cotton crops, destroying 9.4 million acre of potential land, 13000 Kms of roads, 500 bridges, damaging water systems leaving more than 5.4 million people rely on contaminated water from ponds and well, destruction of 2.1 million houses, 35000 schools, affecting 2.2 million children, swept away 13% of healthcare system and much more. According to the post-disaster needs assessment by the UNDP, the flooding caused $14.9 billion in damages and $15.2 billion in economic losses. The report also confirmed that additional 9 million people were at risk of being pushed into poverty as a result of the floods. Estimated needs for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a resilient way were calculated as minimum of $16.3 billion. The 2023 monsoon season hampered recovery from the 2022 floods and brought additional hardship for affected people. In July this year, Balochistan and southern Punjab faced devastation due to heavy monsoon rains and flash floods, resulted in the deaths of 196 people and hundreds of injuries. A UN report confirms that Pakistan this year received nearly 15 inches (375 millimeters) of rainfall, almost three times higher than the national 30-year average of 5 inches (130 millimeters). Balochistan province received five times its average 30-year rainfall.

On the other hand, Pakistan also faces prolonged droughts which badly affect crop yields, water availability, and trigger migrations from rural areas to urban centers. Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, employing a significant portion of its population. However, climate change has brought substantial threat to this sector. Changes in temperature and precipitation patterns can negatively impact crop yields. Wheat, rice, cotton, and sugarcane, which are staples of Pakistan’s agriculture, are particularly vulnerable. A decrease in agricultural productivity can lead to food shortages and price hikes. A recent study has explored that almost 10.5 million people in Pakistan experienced high levels of acute food insecurity during the last 6 months (April-September 2023).

The impacts of climate change in Pakistan extend beyond the agricultural sector. Rising temperatures are stressing livestock, leading to decreased milk and meat production. Livestock farming is a critical source of income and nutrition for rural communities. The combination of floods, droughts, and reduced agricultural productivity has led to the displacement of millions of people in Pakistan. Many migrate to urban areas in search of livelihoods, putting pressure on cities and infrastructure. Climate-related disasters result in significant economic losses. The costs of rebuilding infrastructure, compensating for crop failures, and managing water scarcity take a toll on Pakistan’s already fragile economy.

Heatwaves and increased temperatures pose health risks, especially to vulnerable populations. The rise in temperature can lead to heat-related illnesses and exacerbate existing health challenges. In some regions, temperature increases have exceeded the global average, like Karachi has experienced an increase of about 1.5°C in mean annual temperature over the last few years that resulted in over 1200 deaths due to a heatwave in 2015. The economic costs of climate change in Pakistan have been substantial. According to some estimates, climate change-related damages and losses have averaged around 3-4% of the country’s GDP annually.

While Pakistan faces substantial challenges due to climate change, it recognizes that addressing climate change is a global effort. The country actively participates in international climate agreements and cooperates with other nations to combat climate change. It is actively working on mitigation and adaptation measures, embracing renewable energy, reforestation, climate-resilient agriculture, and disaster preparedness. International collaboration is also a key component of Pakistan’s strategy to combat climate change. It is crucial for the global community to support Pakistan’s efforts and work together to address the overarching issue of climate change for the sake of the planet and its people.

The writer is PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. He can be reached at zafarkhansafdar@yahoo.com and tweets at: @zafarkhansafdar.