China wins 6th straight women’s beach volleyball gold at Asiad

NINGBO, China: Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi eased past Miki Ishii and Sayaka Mizoe of Japan 2-0 as China claimed its sixth consecutive women’s beach volleyball title at the Asian Games.

Xue’s serves helped China establish a four-point lead at the opening stage. Japan’s spikes were consistently restrained by China’s blocks, and China took the first set 21-11.

The second set was close, but Xia stepped up to score consecutive points. After Japan spiked out of court, China secured a 21-13 victory.

Xue, who won gold medals at Doha 2006 and Guangzhou 2010, was satisfied with her performance.

“I think it is the heritage of the Chinese team. We have always adhered to high standards and conducted strict training. That’s why we can get China’s sixth straight gold medal today,” she said.

China has won the women’s beach volleyball gold in each edition of the Asian Games since Busan, South Korea in 2002.

The men’s beach volleyball gold medal of the Hangzhou Asiad will be awarded on Thursday.