Punjab to export rice worth $2bn during current year

The Punjab government will export rice worth $2 billion this year after meeting all legal requirements.

According to a handout, issued by the provincial government on Thursday, overall rice worth $3 billion would be exported during the current year. Official sources said that last year, rice worth $1 billion was exported, and compared to the last year, there would be 100 per cent increase in export of rice.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi told a meeting that in the next two years, country’s export of rice could reach to the figure of $5 billion. He ordered for ensuring stability of cotton price. Caretaker Punjab Minister for Trade SM Tanveer and Punjab Agriculture Secretary would contact the federal government in this regard.

The meeting also decided that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) should be requested to start cotton purchase on immediate basis.

Also, initial production target of wheat had been set at 40 million tonnes in Punjab, added sources. As many as 1.9 million acres of land would be brought under cultivation of oil crops in the province. The caretaker CM gave approval of steps aimed at obtaining more yield of crops.