Jamal Shah leaves for Qatar

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Sunday departed for Qatar to participate in the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held from September 25 to 26 in Doha, Qatar. The minister was jointly invited by the Minister of Culture of State of Qatar and Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) of OIC. Jamal Shah will represent Pakistan at the conference which will be focusing on cultural issues with a view to enhancing joint cultural action in the areas of cultural planning and development indicators and addressing the illicit trafficking of cultural property etc.