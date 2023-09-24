Pakistan women team takes on Sri Lanka in Asian Games semi on today

HANGZHOU: The semi-finals of Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition will be played at Hangzhou, China tomorrow (Sunday).

In the 1st semi-final, India will face Bangladesh while Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka in the second semi-final. The final of the mega event will be played on Monday. The tournament is being played in the T20 format.

Earlier, Pakistan women’s team qualified for the semi-final of the 19th Asian Games after their quarter-final match against Indonesia was washed out due to rain.

Due to higher seeding, Pakistan women’s team were into the semi-finals where they will face winner of the third quarter-final, Sri Lanka, which defeated Thailand at the ZhejiangUniversity of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be held on 24 September, while the final and bronze medal match will take place on Monday,( 25 September).

The national women’s side will be eyeing their third gold medal. The tournament is being played in the T20 format and the Nida Dar-captained team entered the event with momentum on their side after having secured a historic whitewash against South Africa at home earlier in the month.

During the series played at the National Bank Stadium, right-handed opening batter Sidra Amin top-scored for the hosts in the T20I series, scoring 133 runs from three matches at an average of 44.33.

In the bowling charts, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu topped the table alongside another left-armer Sadia Iqbal with four wickets apiece. The national side have previously won gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 iterations of the event.

At the start of the tournament, Pakistan captain Nida Dar said, “The team is in high spirits and every player is looking forward to the Asian Games. The Asian Games hold a special place in our hearts, and we are determined to bring home another gold medal.”

“That we enter this tournament after having beaten South Africa comprehensively in the T20I series will certainly help us and we look forward on carrying that momentum. The players are up for showcasing their skills on the field again.”

Squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).