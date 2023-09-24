Tareen says ready to serve country if given opportunity

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Saturday he would not miss the opportunity to serve the people of country if given an opportunity. Addressing a gathering to distribute relief materials to the flood victims, Tareen said, “serving the people is my passion as the nature has blessed the country with all natural resources.” He added it’s the duty of people having resources and opportunities to serve the deserving people and ameliorate their lot. Tareen said it’s the right of the people that the government should solve their problems. He said the IPP was trying to make Pakistan strong because the strength of the country was dependent on the condition of the people.