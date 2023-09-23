Kohler-Cadmore called up for Ireland ODIs as England rest Root ahead of WC

Islamabad: The second ODI in the three-match series will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday

Top-order batter Joe Root was rested for the remaining matches of England’s One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore replacing the former captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Kohler-Cadmore, who represents Somerset, will join the England set-up after the conclusion of the County Championship match against Kent, the ECB added.

“In preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India starting next month, Yorkshire and England men’s batter Joe Root is to be rested for the remaining matches in the ODI series against Ireland,” ECB said in a statement. “The national selectors have added Somerset batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore to bolster the England ODI squad.”

The second ODI in the three-match series will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

The first match at Headingley on Wednesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

England players reject multi-year contracts

England cricket stars have declined multi-year central contracts offered by the ECB in order to show their availability for lucrative T20 franchise deals.

Discussions have been ongoing with England players in anticipation of the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled from October 5 to November 19.

As per the Telegraph, negotiations have hit a snag regarding the multi-year central contracts, primarily because the initially proposed contract did not include an expected increase in match fees.

Expectations are that discussions will continue between the ECB and the Team England Player Partnership, who are managing the players’ negotiations.

It is rumoured that the ECB is prepared for players to reject multi-year contracts, as many prefer to sign year-to-year deals, allowing them the flexibility to entertain offers from T20 franchises.