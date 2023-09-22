Two Bodies, One Soul

What makes President Xi Jinping stand out among other global leaders is his deep affection and infinite connection with Chinese workforce revering their industriousness on borders, overland and inland within China and around the globe. His current heartwarming response to China’s custom workers at Khunjrab border, the land port on the China-Pakistan border in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, is a shot in their arm launching a loud and clear message to all Chinese workers that leadership always listen them, stand by them and respect them.

This response manifests the reality that President Xi and Chinese “man force” are like two bodies and one soul. Such a Chinese’ national heart-to-heart chemistry is, honestly speaking, a vital key to earn China’s rejuvenation in modern world.

The philosophy of people-centric strategy where Chinese human resource is linchpin of all deliverables is deeply enshrined in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is also considered collection of the Chinese leader’s writings and speeches about the course of China’s development. The writings’ stated goal is the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The philosophy of people-centric strategy where Chinese human resource is linchpin of all deliverables is deeply enshrined in Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, came up with the moral-boosting comments in a letter replying to customs officers at Khunjerab Pass this week. He sang praise for China’s customs workers to better fulfill their duties and responsibilities in serving the nation’s high-quality development and high-level opening-up. He lauded customs officers for their splendid accomplishments and diligent spirit in triumphing over difficulties, such as the harsh weather conditions, and dedicating themselves to their frontline duties at the border.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the customs rank system in China, Xi extended his candid greetings to all customs workers throughout the country. Xi emphasized the significant role of the customs service in safeguarding the nation’s borders and promoting development.

He charged up determination of customs officers for bolstering fine conduct and improve supervision and services to strengthen border security. Xi put a thrust on them to become gatekeepers who can better serve the Party and the people, actively contributing to building a strong country and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Khunjerab Pass, located on the Pamir Plateau, is the only land port between China and Pakistan.

Here question is as to why Chinese President Xi Jinping keeps thrusting on developing a quality work force and why does he want to keep bucking up work force, answer lies in philosophy of building China into a major world center of professional talent and innovation.

During his remarks when speaking at a central conference on talent-related work, held on 21th September 2021, President Xi stressed the need to reinvigorate the country by developing human resources.

He pointed out that China is closer than at any time in history to realize the socialist modernization and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Therefore, the country is more eager than ever to have talented and dedicated individuals. “We should be keenly aware of potential dangers, pay more attention to the independent personnel training, and accelerate the establishment of competitive advantage in human resources,” said Xi.

He also said a solid foundation of personnel is the key to achieving the country’s long-term goals of realizing modernization by 2035 and making China a great modern socialist country in every dimension by 2050.

He expounded the principles of China’s strategy on developing a quality workforce, stressing the Party should exercise overall leadership over human resources and the country should make human resources the priority in the country’s development. Looking ahead, the Chinese president called for accelerating the construction of building China into the world’s major talent center and innovation highland. China aims to have some of the most competitive and high-end work forces in the world by 2035, he added.

Pakistan senior bureaucrat Mr Afzal Khalid sharing his views on Xi’ leadership outlook in the backdrop of his high-spirited response to Chinese Custom workers at Khunjrab border said that once leadership vision and workers’ vision are fused into one, national ascendency become inevitable.

Driving forcer behind the Chinese workforce is the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Quoting the example, he said that since Beijing launched Xi vision it has reportedly become a common topic of discussion and inspiration among Chinese employees at state-owned companies and private businesses.

Under Xi, he said, the world’s second-largest economy has taken a turn towards greater ideological purity based on the party’s people-centric roots and his own appealing personality.

Owing to Xi’ devotion and dedication to Chinese workforce, each and every worker feel as integral part of the CCP’s membership officially stood at 96.71 million people – about 7 percent of the country’s population.

The writer is a senior Journalist. He is also President of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).