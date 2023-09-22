Sukhdool Murder – Hindutva Transcending Borders

Human rights violations are a major issue in the world of international relations. The recent murder of Sukhdool, which took place post Hardeep Singh killing, has once again brought India’s suspected complicity in human rights abuses under investigation, this time in a foreign country. The complexity of this instance casts doubt on common understanding of interstate wars and the ideologies (Hindutva) that support them.

The murder of Sukhdool, which occurred shortly after the death of Hardeep Singh, has shocked the world and reignited discussions about state sponsored terrorism of RSS regime. As a result of continuing propaganda battles, many originally discounted this incident as another episode in the long-standing rivalry between India and Pakistan. But this time, the story goes much beyond the Pakistan-India relationship. Canada, a country famed for its dedication to democratic principles and human rights, has gone so far as to accuse India’s intelligence service, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), of being involved in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The fact that these claims have the support of two powerful Western nations, the United States and the United Kingdom, is even more noteworthy. These claims are extremely serious and pose a risk to the diplomatic ties between India and these Western countries.

India’s objectives and its willingness to go to great lengths to protect its Hindu nationalist agenda on the global stage are called into serious doubt by this audacious effort. The abrupt and blatant action necessitates a closer look at the motivations driving India’s strategy and the potential global repercussions of such measures. The media has a critical role in forming global perspectives and influencing public opinions. It has a significant impact on whether certain narratives are upheld or challenged in the context of India’s activities and the RSS’s ideology. Today’s India is driven by three crucial elements:

* India’s actions may be motivated by a strong sense of vengeance and self-pity as they are motivated by historical resentments against colonial oppressors. However, it is crucial to make a distinction between current geopolitics and historical injustices.

* The caste system, which predominantly benefits the Brahmans, promotes a strong sense of entitlement in which their advantages are viewed as inalienable rights for them.

* India’s many religions and civilizations have produced its contradictory identities, which affects its behaviors and policies. It is important to recognize the perceived inconsistencies in Indian identity.

India’s place on the world stage is unclear. On the one hand, it attempts to forge ties and alliances with Western democracies, highlighting similar ideals like democracy and free trade. The determination to impose itself against the Christian and Muslim communities, on the other hand, raises concerns about its genuine goals and dedication towards minority rights.

Indian politics is substantially influenced by the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), a group that advances the Hindu nationalist philosophy known as Hindutva. Concerns about how India treats its ethnic and religious minorities clash with the RSS’s vision of India as a superpower. For the global citizen, assessing India’s actions and intentions is crucial. We may understand how India behaves internationally by looking at a number of indicators:

* It is alarming that dissent is losing ground in India. Restrictions on civil liberties and free speech go counter to what democracy preaches. RSS ideology rests on the principle of self-righteousness leaving no room of dissent.

* India’s propensity to use terrorism as a tool to establish its domination requires the attention and condemnation of the entire world.

* The media is a powerful instrument for swaying public opinion, frequently in the direction of the political agenda.

Throughout history, tyrants have suffered shameful downfall despite appearing unstoppable. They all serve as warning tales, whether they were Modern rulers like Germany’s Hitler or Italy’s Mussolini or ancient Egyptian pharaohs. They serve as a reminder that no tyrant, no matter how strong, is exempt from justice and responsibility.

It is crucial to recognize the vision of our ancestors, who established a separate homeland for Muslims in the Indian subcontinent, while we navigate complex global dynamics. Pakistan was established with the intention of shielding the Muslim minority from the impact of Hindutva ideology, placing emphasis on the value of preserving multiple identities and faiths.

The Sukhdool murder, occurring in the wake of Hardeep Singh’s assassination, challenges our understanding of human rights violations, state-to-state conflicts, and the ideologies that fuel them. The allegations against India, endorsed by Western nations, expose the nation’s illegal actions for global scrutiny.

It cannot be emphasized enough how important it is to have a strong and capable Armed Forces when facing a neighboring tyrant. A powerful Army acts as a deterrence, preventing any potential aggression and preserving a country’s security and sovereignty. Pakistan attained nuclear power status in 1998, which added an additional layer of strategic deterrence for the country. This nuclear capability serves as a potent deterrent, delivering a strong signal that any action initiated by hostile powers will have serious repercussions. Recognizing that India’s strength comes in the inclusion and protection of all its residents, regardless of their religious or ethnic identity, the foreign community must wrestle with the intricacies of this scenario in this dynamic environment.

The author frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be accessed at omayaimen333@gmail.com.