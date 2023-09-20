Groundnut promotion important to meet edible oil demand locally

Groundnut, known for its exceptional oil content ranging from 44 to 56 per cent, holds the key to meeting the edible requirements of the people, said Secretary of Agriculture, South Punjab, Saqib Ateel.

Speaking from a lush groundnut field sprawling over 25 acres in Chak No. 379/WB Dunyapur, Ateel highlighted a path to economic prosperity that could help save an astounding Rs 350 billion annually incurred upon the import of edible oil.

Traditionally, Pakistan has been heavily reliant on edible oil imports to meet its demand. However, Saqib pointed out an alternative solution that could not only make Pakistan self-sufficient but also reduce its dependence on costly imports. He emphasized the crucial role played by high-quality groundnut seeds in boosting production.

During the visit, progressive farmer Asif Awan provided a comprehensive overview of various groundnut varieties. With optimism, Awan projected a remarkable production yield of 30 maunds per acre, a testament to the tremendous potential of groundnut farming.

Secretary Ateel lauded Asif Awan’s dedication to innovative agriculture and issued clear directives to field formations for every possible assistance to the farmer. He stressed the importance of extending comprehensive support to farming communities across the region, underscoring that this support would be pivotal in significantly enhancing groundnut production.