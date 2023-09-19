Deontology in the Corporate World

Deontology, at its core, is a system of beliefs which enables people to think of a nobler cause over a collective society and an overall greater good. Thinking about individual rights and person-to-person privileges is what drives the theory-which was first presented in the 18th century by Immanual Kant. In the corporate world, deontology can exist in many forms and for many purposes, the base of which is the constant ability to understand everyone else’s emotions and your own-also known as Emotional Intelligence. So how would a 300-year-old thought process represent some of the biggest companies in the market?

Businesses are driven by a strive to earn profits and attract as many customers as possible. For some, it would mean achieving so, by any means necessary. In the short run, this may seem like a fruitful event. But in the future, some of these folks are looking at what could be the relative poisoning of their reputations in the marketplace, as well as a dangerous precedent in their own workplace. Because in organizations, you are what you aren’t. Take away that hint of ethics from the equation and it’ll be forever embedded in your company’s invisible values.

While Kant’s work emphasizes many aspects of universalizing behaviors in culture, the main ideas of his work revolve around absolutism and the consequences an action makes in an environment-throughout the function chain. In workplace cultures, you really want to be able to look at every person and judge what their abilities are, and if the level of respect, really, is what it should be for coherence and soundness in the long run. Now, some may argue that Deontology is a rigid approach to management. But it really isn’t.

Identifying right and wrong as a root cause is what separates Deontology from other ethical practices. What companies need to do from the get-go is be in line with all their stakeholders-whether it’s their shareholders or their employees. For Shareholders, it means identifying what their concerns are, addressing them, and giving full access and transparency to them. Some managers often feel that giving too much transparency could impact investments and ultimately, business revenues. And they’re right to have reservations, it’s human nature. However, while being open and explicit about results, they’re also setting up avenues for trust between the management and investors.

The same goes for employees. You want to be able to show them that you care. Don’t pay them that deducted paycheck, just because they came in late once a week. Don’t keep them in the dark when it comes to imparting important information. Instill that level of trust in them. Make them feel how you would want to feel if you were put in their shoes.

Another important point to make when it comes to employees is the concept of whistleblowing. Now, whistleblowing may seem like a regular practice, prone to many businesses in the corporate world, but it’s not. According to a study by Baker & McKenzie back in 2022, over 89% of companies in Asia and Southeast Asia-main business hubs for MNC’s-have adopted formal whistleblowing policies. This means their success is not only based on the amount of marketing they pursue, but also on the amount of innovation in people management they’ve achieved. Although by that standard, every 1 in 10 company still has vaguty when it comes to retaining its human resource. And that is really part of a broader conversation on why the ends never justify the means. You can’t expect an employee to be loyal if you don’t send the same level of respect and mutual agreement their way.

In some organizations, there are constant efforts to suppress voices and figure out ways to compensate employees for their troubles at work-be it an individual or the generality of the toxic workplace culture. In such organizations, there is often little to no room for development, as employees are looking to jump off their backs, and hop to new jobs as soon as they build a reasonable resume. However, in others, when companies adopt whistleblowing and open a channel of communication between their HR departments and different levels of the worker hierarchy, it can set itself up for not only attracting and inducting but retaining better human resources for a sustained time-period.

As Jessica Kriegel, Chief Scientist of Workplace Culture for Culture Partners, accurately notes that, “An effective culture shift creates positive, lasting experiences that develop new beliefs in employees. People have a sense of belonging that leads to greater actions and results.”

There is still time in the market to adapt to changing times. Investors and governments have stopped caring about how accurate companies are at misleading people for money, and in-turn profits and tax revenue. They’re more interested now in how you give back to the community and earn your fair share in a more equitable way. Now, yes it may be argued that there is more nuance to certain matters. And there is little room for defining the lines of ‘right’ and ‘wrong’. In those cases, you want to be able to prioritize your values and your ethics while also enlightening yourself around intelligent decision-makers. Maybe you’ll lose a dollar or two, maybe you’ll gain a resource or two-but think of it as investing in the future to create a more robust environment for your own business, and others around you.

The writer is a columnist and a linguistic activist.