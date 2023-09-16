Fiji’s flair players face ‘do-or-die’ Australia WC clash

SAINTETIENNE: Fiji face a must-win clash with Australia in World Cup Pool C on Sunday in Saint Etienne, according to captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Fiji thrilled with their expansive game last week against Wales but came up agonisingly short in a 32-26 defeat in Bordeaux, meaning they cannot afford to lose again against the Wallabies, who started their campaign with a 35-15 success against Georgia. “It’s a do-or-die game for us, so that’s our mentality going into this week,” said Nayacalevu.

Another defeat would surely end Fiji’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages.Fiji dominated statistically against Wales, with more than 60 percent possession and territorial advantage, and carrying for 655 metres compared to 396.

Wales made more than 250 tackles in a stubborn rearguard action and held off a rousing finish from Fiji with two tries in the final eight minutes. “We carried very well, we had a lot of possession but we turned over the ball quite a lot — I think 17 times and nine of them were in the actual contact,” said Fiji’s head coach Simon Raiwalui.

“So we’ve worked on that, securing that ball and just taking our chances when we have them.” That is something Australia are wary of. “They’ve got that Fijian flair, they’ve got world class players across the board and they love to throw the ball around anywhere on the field,” said Wallaby fly-half Carter Gordon. Australia have been working on getting numbers around the ball carrier, not just to bring him down but also to prevent an offload.