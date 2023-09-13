Balochistan’s Battle Against Drug Addiction

Balochistan is grappling with a grave and pressing challenge: drug addiction. According to a 2013 report by the UNODC, approximately 230,000 individuals in Balochistan were ensnared in the clutches of drug addiction.

However, the situation has worsened in recent years. Just last year, nearly 280,000 people in Balochistan found themselves trapped in the vicious cycle of drug addiction, with a staggering 80 per cent of them falling below the age of 40. Drug addiction in Balochistan has evolved into a formidable issue, affecting people from all walks of life. It has cast a dark shadow over the province.

One of the root causes of this crisis is the dire unemployment situation faced by the youth.

Factors such as stress of life, toxic relationships, abject poverty, lack of social support, and the influence of drug-using peers have compounded the problem. There is scarcely a street in the province where drugs cannot be found; highlighting the widespread nature of this predicament. Furthermore, as addicts become increasingly desperate, they often resort to criminal activities, including robbery.

In response, the government of Balochistan has taken significant steps to establish rehabilitation centers across the province. In 2019, the Department of Social Welfare in Balochistan allocated Rs 1 billion to construct rehabilitation centers in Lasbela, Danggoo, and Lorelai, providing free treatment to drug addicts. In 2022, another rehabilitation complex was inaugurated on the Quetta Eastern Bypass, offering a fresh start to 800 addicts. However, the issue remains that once these individuals are released, they often fall back into the clutches of addiction.

The prevalence of addicts openly wandering the streets highlights a significant lapse in responsibility.

While these initiatives are commendable, the government must enhance its future planning and performance in combating drug addiction. There is a gap that needs to be addressed. The government’s efforts to control drugs are laudable, but they fall short of being comprehensive. The prevalence of addicts openly wandering the streets highlights a significant lapse in responsibility.

Additionally, there are reports of illicit poppy cultivation persisting despite government prohibitions, revealing a critical need for stricter enforcement. It is not solely the government’s responsibility; citizens must also play a proactive role in combating drug addiction.

Balochistan’s struggle against drug addiction, particularly among its youth, is a crisis that demands immediate and sustained attention. Addressing the root causes, strengthening rehabilitation efforts, and fostering a sense of responsibility among citizens are essential steps toward a brighter, drug-free future for the province.

The writer is a freelance columnist