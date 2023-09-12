Minister vows to tighten noose around power pilferers

Interim Power Minister Muhammad Ali made it clear on Monday that the caretaker government was taking action against the power theft.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Ali said, “The crackdown had also been launched against the gas theft. He was of the view that the reason for inflated electricity bills was theft. “The other factor behind the increase in power bills is the appreciation of the greenback against the rupee,” Mr Ali added.

He vowed that the caretaker government would try its all-out efforts to control the price of power.

Mr Ali said: “The incremental tariffs will be introduced before October 31 to drive the industry. The government is also working on a special tariff for the winter. We will try to supply more gas to the industry in the winter”.

Regarding the solar net metering, Mr Ali stated there was no change in solar net metering.

Power consumers will have to pay bills, says PM Kakar: Last week, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar made it clear on Thursday that the power consumers will have to pay bills. Speaking to journalists, PM Kakar said: “The agreements in connection with the line losses, power theft, and independent power producers (IPPs) are the root cause of the power crisis”. “The caretaker government was in contact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce the power tariff for consumers,” he added.

He vowed to provide relief to the power consumers on the exorbitant bills within 48 hours. In connection with the general elections, PM Kakar said, “The polls will be held on time.” Hitting out at the opponents, PM Kakar said, “Those who had created problems in the country are now telling the solution to the problems.”