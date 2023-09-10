Quaid-e-Azam, The Great Leader

Anyone can determine the destination of a nation without any leader, guide, advocate, or imam, and they cannot achieve the objectives that are meant for the nation. The presence of leaders, guides, and imams in the lives of nations is a divine blessing that not only determines the correct direction of the nation but also guides them not only to take the path but also to reach the destination. Pakistan and its people are fortunate that they had a leader like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He defined a purpose to rescue the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent from the darkness of slavery and then, for this purpose, he not only provided guidance but also put his own life on the line, setting an exemplary model of Pakistani identity.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah swiftly established a separate nation for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent, not only in a very short span but also laid down the constitution, defined its laws, and established the foundations of the state. When we compare the current situations of Pakistan and India, we are astounded by the foresight of Quaid-e-Azam, who realized long before that living with Hindus would not only be difficult for Muslims but almost impossible. He sacrificed his own life to provide a separate homeland for Muslims, making their lives easier.

The free Pakistan we breathe in today is a testament to the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam, who stood firm like a wall against the Congress and fanatic Hindus, enduring hardships for the attainment of Pakistan. When Quaid-e-Azam was asked about his demands for the new nation – what kind of country it would be, what would be its constitution, who would formulate its laws – he confidently responded that there is no need to worry about it, as the constitution of Pakistan was based on the Quran and Hadith, and the inhabitants of Pakistan would lead their lives according to the golden principles of Islam.

Today, we can pray, build mosques, construct schools, have our own constitution, and enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan, and all of this is solely due to the efforts of Quaid.

At that time, in the circumstances of the Indian subcontinent, taking the Muslims to a separate homeland and then providing it with a strong foundation, all in a short span, was such a monumental achievement by Quaid-e-Azam, which distinguishes him among leaders worldwide. He did all this without even caring for his own health, dedicating his personal life day and night to the attainment of Pakistan. Quaid’s insight was such that he stated that the foundation of Pakistan would be based on the Two-Nation Theory, which means not only Hindus but also two nations, Muslims and Hindus, despite centuries of living together, are separate in their eating, drinking, standing, sitting, customs, and traditions. Today, when we witness the oppression of Muslims in India, we acknowledge Quaid’s wisdom that if God forbid, Pakistan did not exist, what would be the condition of Muslims in the Indian subcontinent today we can easily imagine?

Today, we can pray, build mosques, construct schools, have our own constitution, and enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan, and all of this is solely due to the efforts of Quaid. Otherwise, in our neighbouring country, India, where Muslims are unable to offer prayers openly, build mosques, or even eat beef, Sometimes, extremist Hindus target them for their attire, and sometimes, they face violence for their names.

It is not that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah harboured hatred for Hindus or disliked meeting them. He initiated his political struggle with the platform of Hindu-Muslim unity. Quaid-e-Azam was the one who, through his efforts, convened the meeting of the Muslim League and Congress on the same ground in Mumbai in December 1915. However, when Hindus started to consider Muslims inferior due to their numerical superiority and did not agree with the points decided in the Lucknow Pact, he understood that if India gained freedom and gave majority rule to Hindus, it would lead to the subjugation of Muslims.

After that, he began his struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims and, in the shortest possible time, laid the foundation of Pakistan, which today stands as a prominent and singular atomic power in the Muslim world. Unfortunately, after the demise of Quaid-e-Azam, we did not get a leader like him in the following seventy-five years. There have been Prime Ministers and Presidents, but no leader like Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.