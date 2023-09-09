All Punjab prisions to have utility stores: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Jail and inaugurated utility store established in the jail to provide real relief to the prisoners for the first in history of Punjab. With the establishment of a utlity store the exploitative system of decades old of the jail canteen has been eliminated. The prisoners can purchase quality edibles on subsidized rates from the utility store while jail staff members can also purchase from the utility store. Earlier, an agreement has been signed between the Punjab government and utility stores corporation at Kot Lakhpat Jail for the establishment of utility stores in other prisons of Punjab. The agreement was signed in the presence of CM Mohsin Naqvi in Kot Lakhpat Jail. IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and GM Operations Utility Stores Corporation Sardar Muhammad Khan signed the agreement. Under the agreement, Utility Stores Corporation will establish Utility Stores in the prisons of Punjab. Under a phased program, utility stores will be established in all the prisons of Punjab and the prisoners will be provided quality items at subsidized rate. The prisoners will permanently get rid from the fleecing of jail canteen. Later, CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the utility store established in the Kot Lakhpat Jail and also visited the utility store. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the edibles provided in the utility store for the prisoners and ordered to shift the utility store within the jail premises at an appropriate place so that all prisoners can benefit from the facility of a utility store and can purchase items according to their needs. CM Mohsin Naqvi revealed that utility store will be established in all the prisons of Punjab adding that the prisoners can purchase quality items at subsidized rates. Mohsin Naqvi directed to establish utility stores in other prisons of Punjab within 30 days. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that a bakery will also be opened in the prisons and prisoners can also purchase bakery item at reasonable rates. CM Mohsin Naqvi also met with the relatives and dear ones coming to meet with the prisoners and inquired from the relatives of prisoner about their problems and issued directions on the spot for their resolution. Mohsin Naqvi directed to improve facilities for the visitors. Mohsin Naqvi on the request of visitors coming from other provinces directed to return prisoners from other provinces completing their trail and punishment in the prisons of Punjab along with bringing back the prisoners belonging to Punjab on completing their trial and punishments in other provinces and issued necessary directions to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in this regard. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, ACS (Home), IG Prisons, MD Utility Stores Corporation, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner, DGPR, Additional Secretary Prisons and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi makes another mega decision as construction, repair and upgradation of police stations across Punjab will be made. The motorbikes of Dolphin Police and vehicles of the Police Response Unit will be repaired. High quality front desk, investigation room, waiting area and washrooms will be available in the upgraded police stations. CM Mohsin Naqvi has directed to get repaired motorbikes of Dolphin Police and vehicles of Police Response Unit within one month along with taking a building on rent as a prompt relief so as to establish new police stations. CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that a lot of time and money will be spent on making new police stations adding that police stations will be built by taking buildings on rent according to need. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide maximum facilities to the visitors in the police stations along with providing an excellent friendly environment. Mohsin Naqvi directed to improve the standard of cleanliness in the police stations adding that the police personnel deputed on duty at the front desk should be in uniform. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which the Inspector General of Police gave a briefing pertaining to matters to the upgradation and design, Dolphin Police and Police Response Unit. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), CCPO Lahore, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, DIG Operations and concerned officials attended the meeting.