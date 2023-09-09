Lahore witnesses 58 new dengue cases

The provincial metropolis reported an alarming surge in new dengue virus cases, with a total of 58 newly confirmed cases, on Saturday. This concerning development was disclosed by sources within the Health Department. In addition to these cases, an unsettling 3,876 larvae breeding sites were identified within the city over the past 24 hours. Currently, 38 individuals are undergoing treatment for dengue fever at various hospitals in the city. During the same period, dedicated squads diligently conducted surveillance operations both indoors and outdoors to detect dengue larvae.