COAS chairs corps commanders conference: Terrorists to be dealt with full state might

The 259th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters GHQ, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday, saw the country’s top military leaders reaffirm their commitment to thwart inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to sow discord between state institutions and the public. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference also paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs, including officers, men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens who laid down their lives for Pakistan’s safety, security, and territorial integrity.

During the conference, Fateha was offered for the martyrs, and it was reiterated that the State of Pakistan and the Armed Forces would continue to hold the Shuhadas and their families in the highest esteem, honouring them with the utmost respect and dignity, it said. The commemorations of Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6, celebrated across the country by all segments of society, were praised. The armed forces expressed their gratitude to the proud nation for this show of solidarity.

Participants at the conference reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation against all forms of direct and indirect threats. They emphasised that the desperate attempts by inimical propagandists to create divisions between state institutions and the public only reveal their growing desperation and will ultimately lead to their humiliation.

The attendees were briefed on the prevailing geo-strategic environment, the challenges to national security, and the country’s strategy in response to evolving threats. The conference resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors, operating on behalf of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, would be met with the full might of the state.

Furthermore, the need for the speedy development of the economic potential of the newly merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and border districts of Balochistan to ensure sustainable peace and growth was underscored. The COAS emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations, as well as achieving excellence during the training of the formations. The conference also commended commanders for their unwavering focus on the well-being of their soldiers and the maintenance of morale, which is the foundation of the Army’s operational readiness.

The conference reiterated full support for ongoing efforts to uplift socio-economic growth under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and pledged wholehearted assistance to the government in curbing all illegal activities that hinder economic stability, growth, and investor confidence.