Over the last two years, 1.5 million Pakistanis have emigrated in search of better prospects. The country faces the spectre of highly skilled individuals leaving for greener pastures – a brain drain on steroids. The loss of talented professionals, scientists and intellectuals have significant repercussions for the country’s socio-economic growth. Many developing countries struggle with this phenomenon but in Pakistan’s case, brain drain exacerbates the economic crises. Immigrating abroad is hardly a new trend – the global Pakistani diaspora numbers around 11 million people. However, the loss of faith in the state and its institutions among the youth and the magnitude of the flight of talent are newer spectacles.

The primary drivers of emigration include the insufficient economic opportunities available for skilled professionals. Unlike China and India, there is no Pakistani equivalent of a thriving manufacturing sector or a vibrant technology ecosystem. Prospects for careers in finance and medicine are limited. A dearth of funding for technological advancement and research opportunities implies that STEM graduates find it difficult to conduct meaningful work in an environment with limited resources and support. The lack of well-paying jobs, coupled with inadequate infrastructure in the form of frequent power outages, compel many talented individuals to seek better prospects abroad.

Pakistan’s current political instability only makes matters worse. It would not be an exaggeration to refer to the present circumstances as a game of musical chairs, with various political parties and state institutions vying for power. The ultimate losers are the working and middle classes. Poor governance and deteriorating law & order further complicate matters. The country has seen a dramatic rise in incidents of terrorism – and all political parties and state institutions appear busy playing political chess instead of trying to avoid a repetition of the events of the past decade. Throw in corruption, low foreign investment and inconsistent policies, and the result is the flight of capable individuals to stable countries where their skills are valued and their futures are stable. Foreign citizenship of a developed country is now seen as an achievement.

Even if a citizen’s patriotism prevailed and they decided to ignore the current political chaos, they would have to face the daunting task of maintaining hard-earned purchasing power. The devaluation of the Rupee and rising inflation have made it more challenging to build generational wealth and afford a middle-class lifestyle. A 1 Kanal or 605 square yards plot in any residential area is now priced at a minimum of Rs. 3.5 Crore or PKR 35 million, with another 10 to 20 million rupees for construction costs. The average white-collar salary stands at Rs. 2.5 Million per Year, without taxes and expenditure. Statistically, the kind of lifestyle that middle-class Pakistanis could aspire towards during the 2000s is beyond their grasp.

To top off this perfect storm, Pakistan has experienced rising religious fundamentalism. Radicalism and frenzied mob violence are antithetical to economic and societal advancement. Imagine a young talented Pakistani who belongs to the Hindu, Sikh or Christian community. Would they opt to stay and contribute to their country, or would they migrate to Dubai or Singapore, where a more liberal and progressive environment beckons them? Globally, the younger generation is more open-minded, diverse and multicultural, and expects their state to be the same. Pakistan’s youth have to deal with religious fanaticism and zealots beguiled by bigots masquerading as pious men. Many idealist progressives decide to leave and abandon their country altogether. These emigrants include those who hold more open-minded and enlightened views and have spent decades trying to confront religious idealogues with fanatical views. Their absence will only hasten the country’s decline into religious fanatism.

At times, a politician is tempted to go on television and chide citizens for their lack of patriotism – instead of assuaging the public’s doubts and addressing their concerns. It is easy for the ruling elite to make such statements or ignore the plethora of problems faced by the citizenry. Unlike them, the average Pakistani does not have access to private education and decent healthcare.

The consequences of the flight of skilled manpower should be self-evident. The most talented often play key roles in academia, the legal fraternity, civil service, healthcare and the tech sector. These skilled professionals propel economic growth, drive innovation, spearhead entrepreneurship and advance technological development. This class of doctors, scientists, lawyers, bankers, financiers, writers and artists would have upheld progressive norms and democratic traditions. This would have been the tax-paying middle class that ultimately decides the positive trajectory of a nation. The loss of intellectual capital, expertise and bright minds will hamper Pakistan’s development across all sectors and inevitably weaken every institution in the country. The result is diminished workforce quality. The failure to retain these individuals will aggravate social, political and economic inequality. The remaining population, without its best and brightest, faces prospects of fewer opportunities and less access to quality services. As the economy stalls, the country will become more reliant on remittances or IMF loans for the economy to stay afloat.

If the state and its institutions wish to avoid an unmitigated disaster, then the state needs to seriously rethink the raison d’etre of its existence. Does the state exist to serve its population or does the sole purpose of Pakistan revolve around the needs of the top 1% or in perpetual strategic competition with its neighbours? To survive, Pakistan must retain its talent. This will require a plethora of changes and a modification in the strategic calculus of state institutions.

Ending political instability will be a prerequisite. This will have to be followed up with sound economic decisions and a coherent strategy to tackle the country’s economic woes.

Good governance, curbing corruption and improving law & order within the country will be necessary. Religious fundamentalism, terrorism and acts of fanaticism will have to be dealt with firmly. These initial steps will foster an environment of trust and confidence, inspiring skilled individuals to stay and contribute to the country.

In the long run, Pakistan must enhance its education system and invest in Research and Development. This includes establishing high-quality educational institutions and fostering a culture of innovation. The Federal Government must come up with an industrial policy that keeps abreast of technological developments. Provincial governments and the private sector would work together to create a conducive environment for industries to thrive. This involves reducing bureaucratic hurdles and incentivizing the establishment of knowledge-based businesses. Initiatives that support the tech sector and the start-up ecosystem will encourage tech-savvy and skilled individuals to remain in Pakistan when they see opportunities to contribute to the growth of emerging industries. Pakistan’s diaspora can play a vital role in the country’s development. Establishing networks to tap into their expertise, investments and ideas can be mutually beneficial. The resultant economic growth will provide the capital needed for investments in better infrastructure and healthcare.

Addressing the challenges posed by brain drain requires a comprehensive approach that focuses on improving education, creating better job opportunities, enhancing political stability and fostering innovation. Only by implementing these measures, can any country mitigate the negative impact of brain drain and harness the talents of its citizens for a brighter future. Pakistan is a nation with abundant potential. It would be a pity to sacrifice this at the altar of political expediency or negligence on the part of the political elite.

