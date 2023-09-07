Showbiz celebrities sing praises of Pakistan women’s cricket team

In a crucial match, the seventh-ranked Pakistan women’s cricket team put on a surprising display to defeat the fifth-ranked South African team by 3-0.

This amazing achievement not only represents a victory for Pakistan but also demonstrates the growing strength of women’s cricket on a worldwide scale.

Celebrities and the general public have been celebrating the Pakistan women’s cricket team’s historic victory over South Africa after their resounding series victory.

Prominent actor Mawra Hocane expressed her jubilation on her Instagram Story, posting, “Congratulations Sidra Amin and to our entire women’s cricket team.” Her words echoed the sentiments of many who were elated by the team’s performance.

After that, Urwa Hocane expressed her joy on a well-liked social media site by writing, “The news improved my day! I want to see Pakistan win every day, in every sport, regardless of gender. Our complete force is required! With so much potential, our only choice is to put in more effort and excel in every endeavour for the benefit of everyone. On her Instagram Story, she expressed the same sentiment, stating that this triumph was a source of great “pride” for the country Another well-known personality, Saba Qamar, used social media to share her happiness and appreciation for the Pakistan Women’s Cricket team. “Congratulations Pakistan Women Cricket team!” she exclaimed with enthusiasm on X.