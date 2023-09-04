No exuse acceptable in provision of health facilities to masses: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid a surprise visit to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha aimed to check the provision of health facilities to masses. He found zero percent heath facilities in the hospital and patients from all wards were facing rough, rude and inhuman behavior of the staffers and had a lack of health facilities.

The patients who were present in the hospital wept bitterly to chief minister after complaining the lack of facilities and poor arrangements in the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi himself seen the poor arrangements and management of the hospital.

The CM on the spot ordered to change the MS concerned immediately and also ordered to deploy new principal of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi said on the occasion that the caretaker Punjab government would never accept any excuse in the matter of provision of best health facilities to masses.

He further said that he would continue his surprise visits to review the health facilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. CM inspects development projects in city: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Shahdara flyovers and the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass projects to assess the progress.

The Shahdara flyovers project is approximately 84 percent complete, while the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project has seen about 40 percent of its work finished.

During his visit to the Shahdara flyovers, Mohsin Naqvi closely examined the construction of protective walls and met with the project workers, urging them to continue their hard work diligently. He expressed satisfaction with the progress and instructed the creation of an alternative service road to facilitate traffic flow from Gujranwala. He emphasized the need to elevate the service road to improve traffic management and provided necessary directives to the Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the contractor to ensure timely completion of both projects within the specified time frame. This project would permanently resolve traffic issues at entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis, he noted.

Commissioner/ DG LDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa, chief engineer LDA and contractor briefed that work on the Shahdara flyovers projects continues round the clock to achieve timely completion, which will significantly improve daily traffic flow for 300,000 vehicles.

Furthermore, the CM directed the acceleration of work on the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project as it would provide improved transportation facilities for the public while alleviating traffic congestion.

Additionally, the construction of the Bedian Road underpass at the Nawaz Sharif interchange is expected to benefit approximately 120,000 vehicles daily. CCPO and DC Lahore were also present.

CM overflies Ring Road Southern Loop-III project for inspection: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an aerial inspection of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project, here on Monday.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) accompanied him during the visit.

The CM reviewed the ongoing construction work during an aerial inspection of the over 8-kilometre ring road stretch and gave instructions to the secretary C&W regarding the project’s timely completion. He noted that the public would benefit from improved transportation facilities as the project would be completed by the end of this year.

CM extends best wishes for an auspicious new judicial year: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday extended his heartfelt wishes to the Lahore High Court as he conveyed his congratulations at the commencement of the new judicial year, expressing his hope for the prevalence of justice in the upcoming year.

In his message, the CM acknowledged the role of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and his esteemed judicial colleagues, affirming their commitment to upholding the timeless traditions of justice in the new judicial year. The chief minister added that he fervently prays for the new judicial year to bring auspicious outcomes for those seeking justice. He expressed confidence that the delivery of justice to the oppressed will continue unwaveringly throughout the new judicial year.