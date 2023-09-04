Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

In an important development in connection with the start of flights from Pakistan to the UK and the European Union (EU) countries, a state-of-the-art screening system has been installed at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources told APP on Monday that the system has been installed with the cooperation of the UK government. Last month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had passed an initial audit by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), bringing the national flag carrier one step closer to resuming flights to the UK. The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also help conduct a physical audit of the PIA, regarding the screening, during the on-going month. It is worth mentioning here that if the airline clears the CAA’s audit in September, the final barrier to PIA operating flights to the UK will be removed, and it may also pave the way for the resumption of flights from Pakistan to the US and Canada once more. Meanwhile, a month ago, then Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had said that the Pakistan International Airlines was likely to resume flights to Britain in the next three months. Rafique had told parliament that new legislation this week had removed the final hurdle in the way of the national flag carrier to fly to the United Kingdom.