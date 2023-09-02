If wishes were horses, rosy promises about a flourishing Torkham border would have long made their way into Pakistan’s trade calculations.

Despite repeated pledges taken by administration after administration to transform the Pak-Afghan border into a thriving transit hub for linkages in all directions, the quantum of trade has failed to gain considerable momentum. Though the two neighbours pursue business activities, their relationship remains hostage to the volatile security and political situation, especially since the fall of Kabul to the Afghan Taliban. Thus, the sight of the first Chinese shipment should be celebrated as a historic development, which, if allowed to continue, would go a long way in enhancing transit trade activities.

Opening doors to Central Asian Republics and Russia might serve as a much-needed respite from our economic troubles. In the past, Islamabad has strived hard to streamline regulatory frameworks that can help ensure a smooth movement of vehicles through border stations. In July, a pilot project undertaken to activate the corridor between Russia culminated in the arrival of containers laden with yarn and wheat. Much more significant exchanges can take place considering the wide variety of agricultural and industrial goods in the Russian basket. In exchange, Pakistan, too can find potential markets for its garments, sports goods and agricultural commodities. Nevertheless, any such plan to diversify the pyramid would first require concrete assurance from Kabul.

We have repeatedly gone out of our way to facilitate the Afghan government and trading community via the removal of tariffs and reducing visa restrictions on top of extending an olive branch whenever border clashes threaten to pollute bilateral relations. Taliban-led government can only be advised to sort its priorities if it wishes for a share in the “royalty” income. Pakistan’s long-held dream of becoming a gateway to Asia, making use of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its most prized asset in Gwadar can only be realised once the security dilemma is resolved. *