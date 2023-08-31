Vijay Sethupathi signed ‘Jawan’ for revenge

South Indian filmstar Vijay Sethupathi revealed the real reason for signing ‘Jawan’ was to take revenge on Shahrukh Khan. At the audio launch event of the hotly-anticipated ‘Jawan’, in Sri Sai Ram Engineering College of Chennai, India, on Wednesday, Vijay Sethupathi recalled his school-life crush, who was in love with Shahrukh Khan instead.

“When I was in school, I was in love with a girl. But she didn’t know. Every Jaanu has a Ram after all [a reference to his 2018 release ’96],” Sethupathi said on stage.

“But that girl was in love with SRK. It has taken these many years to have my revenge,” he added. Responding in his signature witty style, Khan said, “Everyone here spoke in Tamil and I am sure they all spoke good things about me. Except for Vijay Sethupathi, who was talking about a girl?”

“Let me tell you one thing sir, you can have your revenge but not my girls. They are mine,” SRK quipped. The debut collab of the megastar, with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar and superstar Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Jawan’ also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, along with cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.