Forthcoming ten months to witness substantial progress in execution of 5G action plan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday said that the forthcoming ten months would witness substantial progress in the execution of the 5G action plan. During a meeting with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)Major General (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman, the minister discussed in detail the upcoming plans related to telecommunications, the rollout of the 5G spectrum, and strategies for optimal spectrum utilization. Dr Umar Saif, the Minister, shed light on the paramount importance of optimal spectrum utilization and the coordinated deployment of the 5G network.

One of the central tenets of the plan is the prioritized removal of obstacles that could impede the smooth execution of the 5G strategy. Dr. Umar Saif expressed unwavering determination to eliminate hurdles by establishing a priority-based criterion. He specifically highlighted that challenges related to taxation, telecom density, and spectrum management would be actively addressed.

In alignment with this proactive stance, Dr. Umar Saif reiterated the administration’s dedication to refining the quality of telecom services, thus enhancing the experience for consumers. The Minister underscored the significance of optimizing existing telecom provisions to ensure citizens derive the utmost benefit from these services.