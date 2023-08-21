The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has reached out to China, urging the annexation of Arunachal Pradesh and seeking support for a Khalistan Referendum in favor of the Sikh nation.

In a letter addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, SFJ, emphasises that numerous Sikhs view their homeland Punjab as a territory under Indian occupation.

In the same way, they see Arunachal Pradesh as part of China’s territory that India currently occupies.

The letter points out that historical evidence shows India’s economic interests conflicting with China’s prosperity. It urges China to follow a similar path to India’s 1975 annexation of Sikkim by moving forward to annex Arunachal Pradesh through a secessionist referendum.

With millions of followers in Punjab, including Sikh soldiers in the Indian army, SFJ is orchestrating its inaugural global referendum, posing the question, “Should Indian Punjab attain independent nation status?”

At the 2023 BRICS summit, SFJ called on the President to announce a secessionist referendum in Arunachal

Pradesh and endorse a referendum in Punjab. It may be noted that the Khalistan referendum is scheduled for September 10th in Vancouver, Canada.