Miami firm named design partner for $180m Islamabad development

One Homes, a leading real estate development group, are collaborating with award-winning Miami design house Varabyeu Partners for their new Islamabad development.

The collaboration will see Varabyeu as the lead design partners for One Homes’ recently acquired $180 million mega mixed-use development.

The collaboration between One Homes and Varabyeu Partners represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s real estate industry. One Homes is bringing in yet another global giant to Pakistan who will capitalize on their global experience to create a landmark in Pakistan.

Varabyeu Partners are a leading Miami based design house renowned for designing iconic lifestyle-centric destinations. Their landmark architectural designs and sustainable practices have earned them numerous accolades worldwide, including notable projects like Peninsula Vallarta, Amancay Residences in Mexico, Paradox Tower in Santa Fe, Mexico, Minsk Art Centre in Belarus, and Marriott International in Belarus.

Commenting on the collaboration, Arseni Varabyeu from Varabyeu Partners said, “Starting a new project in a beautiful part of the world was fascinating. We are thrilled to collaborate with the One Homes team to produce a new product for the high-end market. The vision behind the project will be inspired by the beautiful city of Islamabad and the green Himalayan foothills surrounding the site. Our goal is to minimize the impact on the land and create an icon in Pakistan whilst maintaining an organic and sustainable design.” He further explained.

“Like we do across the world, we will establish a self-sufficient hub that caters to both families and visitors. Capitalising on the location we will blend city living with postcard-like landscapes”.

One Homes have built a robust reputation for operating in Pakistan with international best practices of integrity, innovation, and commitment. As a leading international real estate group they have brought numerous leading global giants to Pakistan including Kobi Karp, WATG, and Versace ceramics, setting new standards in the market.

Founded by entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, the One Group is a leading foreign investor in Pakistan, with over $400 million worth of projects in the country, including recent projects One Canal Road in Lahore and One Serene Residences in DHA, Islamabad. The group aims to build destinations that inspire and empower people to live better.

Anticipated to be a landmark in Islamabad’s cityscape, this partnership reflects a shared dedication to excellence and elevates the concept of modern living.