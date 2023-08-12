Deluge of Diplomatic Destitution

The individual limitations pertinent to unilateral survival inter alia, and rational restrictions inordinately make it a categorical imperative to thrive collectively in human context. The crucial support of contemporaries cogently persuades humans to formulate alliances, establish relations and forge unrelenting ties. Thus, the historical account of collective human societies and the consequential guardrails to the impending insalubrities presents a clarion account of the principal human prerequisite of collectivism and for the realisation of “social solvency”. Nevertheless, these bonds do not adopt ubiquitously similar characteristics and can become cloistered, reclusive or even unwieldy owing to the specific atmosphere orchestrated for their halt or escalation. One such conundrum stems from the social opposition to any person which insidiously morphs into a collective community embargo and operationally disenfranchises the target from colloquial activities. Amidst these turbulent days, descending from fellow homo sapiens, to assist her human counterparts earmarks the constitution of a “friend”. There may be polarising rationales for the unconditional support waged by the friend but the underlying motive for the unflinching commitment germinates from the meadows of altruism, compassion and solicitude.

Moreover, the heterodox assistance while ‘supporting’ a contemporary becomes symptomatic of pushing against unrelenting currents of mighty society and radiantly bears testimony to the unwavering assistance of human companions. So, there can be various mutually incompatible impetuses fuelling the vehicular mobility of friendly support or dramatically interrelated catalysts serving as hydrocarbons for the sailing of amiable vessels. Among a myriad of stimulants constituting unconventional assistance to a ‘friend’, psychological affiliation, indebted past, emotional inclination, altruistic deposition, specific embryonic traits development, social atmosphere, domestic climate, and neurological constructs serve as radiant determinants of divorcing the headwinds of resistance. Proceeding arguments would venture to establish the patently illustrious contribution of a friend who withstands the destabilising gusts of opposition to underscore her commitment to the “companionship” established by them.

The anatomisation of global alliances may reveal or cause the validation of sanctions.

Psychologically, humans develop irreconcilable fault lines in the aftermath of collective disdain waged against them. The mental rupture stands blatantly combustible and becomes susceptible to terminal implosion if left unattended. Among these challenging epochs, the support of a “friend” abridges the yawning gulf between the objectives of a person and the contrasting societal disgruntlement against that concerned human. Thus, the psychological pathology of the masses can be redressed through the effective means of “Bilateral Engagements” and can blur the boundaries between society and the individual. This, Social Support Theory, factors in the unimpeachable worth of companionship in preclusion of suicidal propensities.

The Stress and Strain Theory emphatically accentuates the viable vulnerability of a person towards self-inflictions after facing collective disdain and contempt. These discomforts are attested by the fructuous yields of seclusion which compound to push the reclusiveness to the verge of irretrievable collapse. So, the raison d’etre of compassion constitutes the rational reasoning that ventures to halt the social stratification by providing inalienable human support to the concerns of abandoned victims. The amicable capital spent by a ‘friend’ finances and facilitates the upliftment of ensnared companions. So, the orchestration of a comforting and conducive environment by a companion while the society depends en masse makes friendship a luxury in the contemporarily expensive individualistic society. The emotional guardrail preventing the onslaughts of solitude and community abandonment can sustainably only arrive from human resources and that stems the basis for a friendship.

Internationally, the evolving world has transformed into a breeding ground of unflinching competition with alliance marking successes and seclusions defining future, sanctioned states and their inordinately integrated global counterparts underscores the contrasting realities prevailing within contemporary cosmopolitan catalogues. The prevalent discourse underlines the omnipresent possibility of one state supplanting its international contemporary and consequently, the ensuing streams of abandonment approaching deflected nations from international fraternity. The pecuniary and strategic loss of the nation accompanies the relegation of alliances to the margins of ceremonialism and culminates in secluded echelons. Through the grotesquery employment of policies of “containment”, making countries “Buffer States” and through the manoeuvring of “De Lege Lata” there are innumerable courses which can be strode upon to relinquish to a country can’t transform its hitherto global licence into a discerned “Pariah State”.

However, the alliances formed in the wake of the aforementioned isolations must be analysed by keeping the inspection benefit of subjective elucidations of morality. The anatomisation of global alliances may reveal or cause the validation of sanctions yet the ability to support even in turbulently oscillating waters bears with luminous certainly, the commitment of friendship when the former associates descend in droves down the stream of disengagement. The stakes ascertain the cruciality and gravity of the contention along with unveiling the consequences of a consequential wager to assist a friend when the rest stand abound to make her foundling. Instances of Cuba and Venezuela emerging in a robust nexus after the Western sanctions upon them along with fledgling cooperation between Iran and Russia and the strengthening bilateral ties between North Korea and China serves as the “friends” haemorrhaging ‘isolationism’ from the desiccated diplomatic repositories of states when -“everyone”- the world abandoned them. Notwithstanding the causes behind their International dereliction, the unfettered support of their strategic partners and their recalcitrance to reciprocate abandonment radiantly shed light upon the characterisation of friendship.

Empathetically, friendship serves as an Island of assistance in the oceans of despaired recantation. There is a principal in the universe that is revered ubiquitously, regardless of sporadic instances of its ostensible relegation to obliteration. That remains the desire to assist while remaining within the comfortable realm of personal stability. This desire may overflow from conventional cusps or may be infinitesimal but its presence remains an undeniable and indubitable phenomenon. Nevertheless, compassion and empathy are described as multifaceted construct that comprises “affective learning” and incorporates “cognitive processing” which substantiates the “volatility” of human concern for others so far. So, the intensity of empathy is directly proportional to the nurtured human traits of compassion in an auspicious climate with perceptible enabling features. This would translate into the emergence of social stability through mediums of economic engagements, emotional support, physical assistance, and an unconditional supply of requisite radiance for the illumination of dormant adobes of abandoned people. The departure of masses or animals from their respective counterparts germinates from compelling concerns for the solitarily confined in them and the glimpses of assistance at such critical juncture serves as an emancipating tool. From cornucopia of blessings, one who extends favours for the aggrieved not only satiates the intrinsic human appetite of compassion but also contributes to social stability albeit periodically.

To enshrine, one may encounter instances where the world pursues the path of abandoning them, but the optimistic catalogue of opportunities dictates that such capitalizable situations must be utilised to calibrate personal stability, prepare for future autarky, and fundamentally come across the “friend” who walks in from the door that has been left ajar after everyone else has walked out. Nevertheless, one should avoid slaughtering laws, morality and principles at the altar of substantiating the harboured friendship. A companion must assist loudly so that her friend may not capitulate quietly within the citadels of abandonment.

The writer is a student.