Kashmiri diaspora abroad to observe India’s Independence Day as Black Day

Belgium-based Kashmiri Diaspora community is all set to observe India’s independence day on August 15 as Black Day to reiterate Kashmiris’ ever-lasting hatred against oppressor India and forced and unlawful Indian occupation of bulk of their motherland for last 76 years. The scheduled Black Day will be marked with an anti-India mass protest demonstration to be staged on August 15 in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, said a message issued to the media here on Saturday.

The schedule includes street agitation to mark the Indian Independence Day as Black Day on 15th August 15 (Tuesday) in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium under the auspices of the Brussels based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU). Kashmiris at both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the Indian Independence Day as “Black Day” on Aug 15 every year to express their hatred and dissociation from the forced annexation with India. The scheduled protest congregation in Brussels would be arranged by Kashmir Council EU with the coordination of several political and social organizations and other sympathizers of the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued from Brussels on Saturday, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Mr Ali Raza Syed said that the purpose of our protest was to raise our voice against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

India has done extreme atrocities on Kashmiris and its state terrorism against the people of Occupied Kashmir has increased over the past few years and due to this, oppressed Kashmiris are suffering from various problems, that include arrests and detention of important political leaders and human rights activists, he said and added, India is committing genocide of Kashmiris on a large scale and it is trying to erase the identity of Kashmiris by changing the population ratio in the occupied valley.

Ali Raza Syed expressed his resolve to continue the peaceful struggle for liberation of Kashmir. He called for immediate international attention on the existing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He specially urged the UN Security Council to take its responsibility on the issue of Kashmir by taking serious action against Indian atrocities in occupied land.

The KC EU chief called for grant of the right to self determination to the people of Jammu an Kashmir state without further delay to ensure early revival of normalcy and emergence of ever-lasting peace in the turbulent Indo-Pak South Asian region.