ICCI calls for more job quote for minorities in public and private sectors

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday organized a ceremony to celebrate National Minority Day.

Former Minister of State for National Health Services Mahesh Kumar Malani was the chief guest while former Member KPK Assembly Sardar Ranjit Singh was also present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony Mahesh Kumar Malani said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy better protection of rights due to which they do not feel any insecurity. Quaid-i-Azam had said in his speech on 11th August 1947 that the minorities in Pakistan would have equal rights and they would have full freedom to go to their places of worship.

His vision is being implemented in Pakistan asáTemples, Churches and Gurdwaras are safe in Pakistan. He said thatáarmed forces are fighting against extremists and they will be eliminated soon. He demandedáthatáthe political partiesáshouldábring more minority members in the national and provincial assemblies. Heálauded ICCI for celebratingáNationaláMinorityáDay and paid tribute to the services of the Bakhtavari family for the minorities. PresidentáICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the minorities had played an active role in the Pakistan Movementáandáthey hadáalso defendedáPakistanáduring wars, whicháreflectsátheir deep love for Pakistan.

Heáurgedátheágovernment to further increaseá5% job quota for minoritiesáin the public and private sectorsáandáreiterated that ICCIáwould cooperate in providing jobsáto them in the private sector.á He said that minorities are also playing a positive role in the economic development of Pakistan by promoting businessáactivitiesáand assured thatáICCIáwilláplay a role to addressátheirábusiness-related issues.á He said that India isásuppressingáthe rights of the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir andáitsáminorities,átherefore,áthe international community including the United Nations should take notice of it and play a role to protect the rights of the minorities. Sardar Ranjit Singh, former memberáof KPKáassembly, said that the freedom and facilities enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan are a slap in the face ofáouráneighbour. The way minorities are protected in Pakistan today may be giving satisfaction to the soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the 99% Sikh community in Pakistan is playing an active role in strengthening the economy of Pakistan by promoting businessáactivities. Minorities are alsoárendering usefuláservices in the health and education sectorsáin Pakistan. The celebration of National Minority Dayáin ICCI is commendable as it will boost the morale ofáminorities. Zafar Bakhtavari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG, said that this day reminds us of promoting love and brotherhood among communities of all religions. There is a need to further promote interfaith harmony to make Pakistan an attractive destination for business and investment, and such events will prove useful in achieving these objectives.