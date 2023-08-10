Momina Iqbal’s pictures from ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ go viral!

The latest pictures of showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal from her new drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ are going viral on social media platforms. Exactly a month after her last post on Instagram, Momina Iqbal treated her thousands of followers on the social platform with some fresh pictures, introducing her new on-screen character, Falak. The four-picture gallery, from the sets of the drama, captioned simply with the hashtag of her character name and a flower emoji, sees the fashionista in a mustard-hued eastern fit, probably from a wedding scene. She wore a stunning ensemble with heavy glam face makeup and statement jewels to compliment the look. Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral clicks with likes and lovely compliments for the celeb in the comments section. As for ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, the tale of jealousy and envy between friends, stars Momina Iqbal as Falak, alongside Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed. The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.