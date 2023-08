New Zealand’s Boult to return for England series in build-up to World Cup

WELLINGTON: Fast bowler Trent Boult is in line to play his first one-day international in almost a year after being included in New Zealand’s 15-man squad for a four-match series against England in September in the leadup to the World Cup. Boult, who declined a national contract last year, has skipped the format since the 3-0 series defeat to Australia in Cairns last September. However, the 34-year-old is in line to play at the World Cup in India and will shake off some rust against England in the series starting in Cardiff on Sept. 8. Fellow quick Kyle Jamieson has also been included in the Tom Latham-captained squad after recovering from back surgery, New Zealand Cricket said. All-rounders Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham will miss the series as they await the births of their first children. Kane Williamson will link up with the side during the England tour to train and continue his rehabilitation following surgery on a ruptured knee ligament in April, the team said. All-rounder Michael Bracewell remains unavailable for selection as he continues to recover following surgery on his ruptured Achilles in June.

New Zealand will name their World Cup squad in early-September and play a final ODI warmup series in Bangladesh later in the month. The Black Caps also named an extended T20 squad for a three-match series against United Arab Emirates starting next week, followed by a four-match series against England starting Aug. 30.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.