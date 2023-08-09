Naqvi, Canada’s High Commissioner forge ties on agriculture, health initiatives

Canada’s High Commissioner, Leslie Scanlon, engaged in a meeting today with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office. The discussions revolved around bolstering cooperation in the domains of agriculture, environment, health, and women’s empowerment. The Canadian envoy pledged technical support to tackle environmental challenges, particularly smog, and commended the Punjab government’s effective anti-polio initiatives.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the strong and amicable relations between Pakistan and Canada, stressing the need to further enhance collaboration across diverse sectors. He expressed eagerness for Canada’s assistance in advancing oilseed development and addressing smog-related issues especially in cities like Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the Punjab government has charted plans for a sprawling botanical garden spanning 5 thousand acres, aimed at enhancing Lahore’s environment. Efforts to combat smog and secure a clean environment for the younger generation are being actively pursued.

Mohsin Naqvi noted the comprehensive measures taken to offer maximal facilities to farmers, resulting in substantial savings of 3 billion dollars through successful cotton cultivation this year. In response, the Canadian High Commissioner affirmed the intention to deepen cooperation with the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer and Amir Mir, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary of Health, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Investment Board, Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board, Secretary of Coordination Chief Minister, First Secretary for Political Affairs at the Canadian High Commission Mr. James Mcnee, and Senior Political Officer.

The 22nd provincial cabinet meeting convened today at the Chief Minister’s Office, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, a significant initiative was announced to launch a comprehensive cleaning and sanitation program in Punjab’s rural villages. The cabinet granted approval for the commencement of this program in rural union councils across the province. The inauguration of this endeavor, scheduled for August 14, will be officiated by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi himself. Emphasizing the importance of a successful program, Chief Minister Naqvi instructed the formulation of a robust strategy.

The proposal to levy fees for cleaning and sanitation from smaller households was rejected by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Additionally, a ministerial committee was established during the meeting to devise protocols for the admission process in medical and dental colleges. The creation of the Board of Management for Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College was also sanctioned.

Further decisions included entrusting the management of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, and authorizing the recruitment of 6,000 nurses to address the shortage in Punjab. Chief Minister emphasized the swift completion of the nurse recruitment process. Approval was granted for the admission policy for government medical and dental colleges in the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the reconstruction of Lady Willingdon Hospital was added to the annual development program. The cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Drugs Rules of 2007.

In a bid to enhance education, the establishment of a university in Gujranwala was given the go-ahead and included in the current fiscal year’s annual development program. The formation of Chief Minister’s Task Force for Forests and Wildlife was also approved. Other initiatives encompassed the rehabilitation of Faisalabad’s drainage system and the creation of a public park on the former vegetable market site near Babar Cinema in Faisalabad. Mauza Saidoana’s inclusion in the Sargodha Development Authority was approved, along with a restructuring of the Punjab Film Censor Board.

In the meeting, re-issuance of funds of 2 billion 18 crore rupees for the program “ASPIRE” of the Department of Schools Education and 16 billion 77 crore rupees for 19 projects of cooperation of various international development partners was approved. To enhance the training of ASIs and SIs, amendments to the Police Rules of 1934 were ratified.

Chief Minister Naqvi also briefed the cabinet on his visit to Uzbekistan, highlighting the strengthened cooperation in agriculture, particularly seed development.

The meeting endorsed the decisions of the fourth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Privatization, the sixth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development, and the ninth meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order. Attendees included provincial ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and concerned officers.