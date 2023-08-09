Saboor turns on vacay mode in style

The latest pictures of the showbiz couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari from their dreamy Baku vacation are all things goals.

The celebrity couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are serving some major couple and style goals on their latest vacation in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the ‘Amanat’ actor posted a six-picture gallery, captioned with, “On vacay,” flaunting her travel style in a blue full-length pencil skirt paired with a crisp white shirt which she styled with a luxury mini bag and some dainty pieces of accessories.

On the other hand, her husband kept it dapper yet fun for the first day of the getaway, in a white pair of pants and a printed shirt.

The couple also posted some interesting reels, to sum up their first day in the city.

Millions of their followers in the social sphere showered their love on viral Instagram posts with likes and heart-warming comments for the couple.

It is pertinent to mention that Saboor Aly tied the knot with fellow actor Ali Ansari in January last year followed by week-long wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saboor has hit serials including ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Bekasoor’, and ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ to her credits, whereas, Ali has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry thanks to his work in serials with ‘Riffat Aapa Ki Bahuein’ being one of them.