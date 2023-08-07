Jahanzaib Shafique – the man with a plan

We know you started your entrepreneurial journey from events before diversifying into the realms of PR and other digital services. Can you tell us more about your companies?

I was 17 when I started doing youth centric events in schools, colleges and universities before co-founding JBnJaws. What began as a mere exploration to be independent soon turned into a pursuit and within a couple of years, I ventured into the world of PR and digital marketing under the name Cartel media and PR that gained recognition as the most sought after agency for brands to seek creative marketing services. In the coming years, we established Epic and Shark Talent that focused on celebrity and influencer management, allowing us to oversee content creation and production to amplify reach and impact. We are fortunate to have a number of well-known people signed with us reminding us this is just the beginning.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur?

I got into the industry knowing that I wanted to be self-made and to be in control to create something meaningful. This very thought attracted a tribe of like-minded individuals who share the same vision and drive to set new standards and foster collaborative growth and progress.

Which were your favourite projects to work on?

I think it will be a tough pick but few of our favourite projects would include the PSL Ceremonies & Draft Events over the last eight years. In terms of magnitude we have done the biggest E Sports & Gaming Events in Pakistan including Dew Gamers Arena, GXR & Takedown. We have also done some larger than life festivals, car launches and top technology product launches in Pakistan that includes Samsung Mobile Phones & TVs, Xiaomi, Oppo, LG & Others. The list goes on and like I said it’s hard to pick a favourite.

The market is now saturated with corporate and lifestyle PR companies. How differently do you approach prospective clients in terms of what new you have to offer?

To stand out, we focus on providing a unique value proposition that sets us apart from traditional corporate and lifestyle PR companies. We emphasize our ability to think outside the box, offering unconventional strategies tailored to each client’s specific needs. Since the industry is flooded with all kinds of ideas, it is important to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies because building genuine client relationships is our priority as we aim to become a trusted partner rather than just a service provider.

What are some significant milestones or achievements that you have reached in your entrepreneurial journey and how have they influenced your motivation and drive?

It was definitely when we secured our first high-profile clients, Jazz & Samsung and also the featured case study done and taught at LUMS on my entrepreneurial journey. This along with other recognition propelled various companies in other regions to offer us partnership and even asking for stakes in our company. These accomplishments were a game-changer because it brought a wave of validation and confidence to our team and myself to continue to excel in everything we undertake.

Tell us about your team.

Our team is the backbone, and I couldn’t be more proud of the talented individuals I have the privilege of working with. Each member brings their unique skills, expertise and creativity to the table, contributing to the dynamic and collaborative environment we’ve cultivated to have great partnerships and to amplify our growth.

How do you inspire and motivate your team to strive for accomplishments?

I believe in leading by example, so putting in the hours and pouring my passion into every project is what helps us foster an environment that encourages creativity. I also urge my team to take ownership of their work so they can understand the significance of their contribution moving forward. Hence why we like to acknowledge their hard work and celebrate their achievements through reward and recognition.

What are you currently working on?

Besides growing our existing companies, we constantly explore new avenues to diversify. Two years ago we set up a venture capital fund under the name of Gray Ventures to fuel our new business ideas and to also support other promising start-ups. Right now we are in the process of setting up and scaling operations on three-four different ideas with markets in Pakistan, Gulf Region and North America. These ventures not only expand the range of services being offered but also create exciting opportunities for collaboration and innovation.