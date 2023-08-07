Road to prosperity

Political differences if remain in narrow bounds of acceptable behavior, result into a society that bear economic and social prosperity. Respecting divergence of opinions is one of the key aspects of modern states and societies. Because this is where we produce best ideas and minds that wheel the societies and countries. However, if difference of opinion is not governed by sense of maturity it engulfed the difference already imbruing in the society. And resultantly we see societies where such differences resulted into anarchy, bloodshed and persecution. Where opinions are often controlled by mobs or in extreme forms state also takes that role and laws are exercised to get the required result. This exercise of curbing freedom to think, write or express has proven to affect the countries or societies output. We in this article will try to write down the tools that can be used to eradicate or lessen the impact of such extreme behaviors. Pakistan has remained victim of extremism, religiosity, economic disparity and a land where difference of opinion has been marginalized that result into bad economic conditions, political polarization and weak institutions. Major political players of our times should work hard to give this country a new direction that result into strong welfare state. In the current circumstances where political forces are at each other throat is weakening Pakistan where at this juncture we need coherence and tolerence the most.

Weak political systems often found to be responsible for extreme measures by the state or political groups for perpetuating their ideas or systems. This weakness in political system is created by the multiple fractions with different ideologies, which are not ready to reconcile their differences or even to differ with respect. These differences could be based on tribes, religion, sects, colour or social or economic. These differences may be curbed or reduced by promoting universal values, which remain same for every human being. Europe which few centuries ago faced this dilemma, resolved it by promoting values that applies to every human being without any controversy. These universal values include equality, justice, dignity and equal application of law that will give rise to a society that will start respecting differences, which are mere production of existence. The values that entail respect are one’s that give primacy to one’s contribution towards making this world beautiful and peaceful.

This change in the thought process is an evolutionary process and requires constant effort from all those who understand its importance.

As far as religious differences are concerned these can be resolved by finding the similarities among the same and different religions that in particular applies to South Asia and countries where religion is the major cause of political and social differences. Now this primarily comes to state to control this menace but if the state is not performing its functions or requires the help of people who understand that these differences does not exist in reality or if it does exist it is resolvable. Without questioning the religion, it is better to find out ways that will be helpful in controlling religious hate and one key factor will be the education of common people who are mostly induced by such religious thoughts and should be able to understand that religion fix the duty to create peace. And people should also know the difference between individual behaviors and their limitations and at the same time what organized states do to perform its functions. Though in my view many more ways and ideas needed to be created or adopted that will require a serious effort by the people who can help in devising these ways.

Traditional distribution of wealth is also responsible for such differences which can be finished by introducing new and modern economic ideas based on equality and hard work. Because in South Asia traditional distribution of wealth was largely made on tribal identities and especially the distribution of land, this should be reversed to finish the menaces of feudalism that in this complex world are giving rise to extreme opinions. Equal economic opportunities are also considered key in creating a society that is just and entails the original human values. It is seen mostly political and religious leaders take benefit of political and economic exploitations and take the people farther away from prosperity by devising tools which give rise to political differences and turmoil.

Education is proven to be a major process that shapes the society. Education if rightly given improves the tolerance in society and helps in making people understand the true principles and values and in shunning the bad ideas and thoughts. Emphasis should always be on educating masses because that in result will give rise to adoption of universal and acceptable rules and values. But in the meanwhile, efforts should be made to educate people by means that although not formal but somehow reduce the extreme inculcation of values and empower people with logic, reasoning and rational.

Art and literature are also good mechanisms to control the religious and other form of extremism. Art gives rise to a calm and peace-loving society. It is a mode that makes people prone to moderate behavior and ensures that good values are transferred to next generation by different forms of art. History is mostly saved through the manifestation of Arts. Hence, we need deliberate action to promote art and artists by giving them resources and fearless atmosphere to produce art that helps in changing the mindset of people. In Pakistan one such example was the season of ‘melas’ where people used to get enjoyments and also helped in promotion of Art and Sufi knowledge when sufis poetry was read or sung at the shrines.

Pakistan if able to resolve its political and other differences it will soon pave its way to prosperity. In context of Pakistan one thing that needs primary attention is the cure of political differences so that the ruling class cannot or if we achieve anything near to that will not exploit our existing or artificial differences. Politicians if resolve to unite the people of this country, that alone will be a major relief to our society but rather than expecting we should make things happen, so no one can take benefit of our inner weaknesses. One thing our primary loyalty should be towards God, Law, Constitution or to your country not to any individual or party, which if goes wrong jeopardize the whole political system.

The writer is Barrister at Law from Lincoln’s Inn.