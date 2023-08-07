APHC thanks Pakistan for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has thanked Pakistani government and people of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of Exploitation Day on August 5.

According to Kashmir media service ,APHC General Secretary Moulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the morale of the Kashmiri people has been boosted by the firm stand expressed by the Pakistani government and people on the Kashmir issue.

Bashir Ahmad Irfani said that August 5 is a very painful day in the history of Kashmir when the Modi government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in open violation of international laws and divided it into two parts. He said the Modi government has turned Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison where people have been deprived of their basic political, religious and social rights and the entire humanity. He said that restrictions have been imposed on all sorts of freedoms that silence is being felt everywhere, an atmosphere of fear and terror has been created in the entire territory.

People are being robbed of their homes and lands. He said that despite all this oppression, the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle until they get the right to self-determination.

Moulvi Bashir appealed to the United Nations, European Union, Islamic countries and human rights organizations to play their role in stopping the increasing Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to give the Kashmiris their basic right, the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, a rally organized by Sindh government was taken out in Karachi, today, in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day. Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter leader Imtiaz Wani, political and social figures, representatives of civil society, students and a large number of citizens participated in the rally. The participants of the rally wore black bands on their arms. They raised slogans against India. On the occasion, Imtiaz Wani in his speech said that Kashmiris had completely rejected the illegal Indian action of 5th August 2019 and they are continuing their struggle for freedom.