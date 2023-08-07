PTI beats JUI-F in Peshawar LG by-polls

Former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won a by-election for the vacant seat of chairman in Peshawar’s Mathra tehsil.

Following the My 9 events this year, over 100 leaders, including some of Imran Khan’s close aides, distanced themselves from politics and the party, and in a recent development, the party chairman was jailed in a corruption case.

Despite the detention of the party’s leader and a massive crackdown, the PTI won the chairmanship of the Peshawar Tehsil Council.

PTI candidate secured 20,333 votes, and his rival from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), remained runner-up by getting 13,564 votes. Jamat-e-Islami candidate got 9,546 votes, ANP’s Aziz Ghaffar secured 2,721 votes, PPP got 5,377 votes and PML-N remained last with 3,351 votes.

Earlier, the electoral authority had set up over hundreds of polling stations for by-elections.

Following the victory, PTI leader Asad Umar took to social media, saying that the best part of the Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s victory in yesterday’s Mathra tehsil election was that Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s candidate Inam, who is a general worker of the party and was trained by ISF, was elected.

Asad believed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ideology had triumphed over those who spent millions of dollars.