Manipur: Real Face of Hindu Secularism

Hindutva, a fundamentally fascist political ideology, advocates ethnic cleansing of non-Hindu groups and supremacy of Hindus. The concept is similar to Nazi Germany and follows the path of Jews persecution by Nazis, commonly known as ‘holocaust’. Drawing strength from the tactics based on violation of fundamental human rights to subdue them, Hindutva followers are targeting all Indian minorities regardless of their faith. Such extremist mindset is bent upon establishment of Hindu Rashtra and is fully supported by Modi led BJP government.

Gross human rights breaches have been taking place across India. Be it Dalits, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, or Muslims, particularly Kashmiris, all are facing similar brutalities at the hands of Hindu extremists. For over 70 years, Indian army has occupied the disputed region of Kashmir. Indian military forces are using brutal tactics like repression, torture, and sexual assault as a weapon of war. Off late, Christians in Manipur are facing brutalities at the hand of Hindus.

Northeastern Indian state of Manipur has shared borders to the East and South with Myanmar. The area is known for its diverse population, with the Christian Kuki and Nagas living in different sections of the state and the Hindu Meitei populating predominantly the Imphal Valley. Manipur is well known for the ethnic conflict and insurgency it has been dealing with for many years. Meiteis, who are largely Hindu and currently support BJP, are in power in the state. Since Kukis are Christians, the state government discriminates them. Approximately 60 armed groups are active in the state and have recently been involved in an ethnic dispute between the Meitei population and the Kuki tribe, which first broke out in early May 2023.

In India, ethnic and religious conflict is a recurrent occurrence, but the scale of what has occurred recently is extraordinary.

In India, ethnic and religious conflict is a recurrent occurrence, but the scale of what has occurred recently is extraordinary. On May 3, 2023, an ethnic conflict broke out in Manipur between the tribal communities from the surrounding hills, including the Christian Kuki and Zo peoples, and the RSS-backed Meitei people. At least 200 people have been killed and more than a thousand others have been injured. In addition to stories of nuns being raped by mob and the burning to ashes of around 250 churches by Hindus from the Meitei community who are supported by the RSS, 55000 Kukis were forced to flee their houses and were relocated to improvised camps.

A video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by RSS thugs and being raped by gangs in the woods surfaced on social media, further igniting the pandemonium in Manipur. Modi made a public announcement to accept that India had been humiliated following 40 days of violence. Modi generalised the violence and rape by saying that it had embarrassed India rather than mentioning that the perpetrators were from the Meiti Hindu community, which is supported by the RSS. These attacks may have a variety of specific motivations, but in the context of the Manipur crisis, they might be viewed as attempts to sow fear, establish power, and punish opposing populations collectively.

Conflicts in Manipur could be seen as a way for some political groups, notably the RSS, to use ethnic and religious divisions to build a Hindu voter base. This has led to concerns about the government’s dedication to defending the rights and interests of the nation’s minority communities.

What is happening in Manipur to persecute Christian minorities has been a usual sight in Kashmir since its annexation by India. Unfortunately, the Kashmiris have endured these human rights crimes for seven decades. The Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) grant protection to the security forces, enabling them to violate human rights by engaging in forced disappearances, gang rapes, torture, and political repression. The minorities are working very hard to break out from the dominant group. Indian troops are attaining social, political, psychological, economic, and military goals by using rape as a strategic weapon against Kashmiri Muslim women. Strategic mass rape is causing the populace to become fearful, torn apart family and community ties, and finally force people to leave the area, fulfilling the long-sought goal of demographic transformation in the disputed territory.

The ongoing crisis in Manipur and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) is a complex web of ethnic conflict, political aspirations, and historical grievances. The clashes between different communities have caused immense suffering and posed a significant challenge to the region’s stability. The attacks on women have further deepened the humanitarian crisis, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and protection of vulnerable populations.

The author frequently contributes on issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having critical impact in these milieus. She can be reached at: omayaimen333@gmail.com.