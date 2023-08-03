Meghan Markle Debuts New Hairstyle Inspired of Kate Middleton’s Signature Do

In a new video produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been accused of imitating Kate Middleton’s hairstyle. Meghan Markle has been accused of mimicking Kate Middleton’s hairstyle in a new film created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle has been accused of mimicking Kate Middleton’s hairstyle in a new film created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle’s new hairdo appears to be identical to Kate’s new hairstyle, according to keen royal enthusiasts. In her most recent appearance, Harry’s wife was reported to be channeling Kate Middleton. In a video published Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised some of the recipients of the first-ever Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants. According to people.com, the royal was all smiles when they called some of the recipients from a bright garden. Speaking to the publication, Tazin Khan, Norelius founder and CEO of Cyber Collective, said “They congratulated me; they said they were really proud of the work that we’re doing here at Cyber Collective.” The Duchess of Sussex asked Tazin to pass along a message to her dad, who was an inspiration behind the organization. Tazin told people.com “She said, ‘Tell Baba I say hi!’ Which was really sweet.” She added, The impetus of me starting this organization, one of the reasons was because dad got hacked. When I was able to share that story, I think that maybe resonated with them, and they congratulated me. When I told my dad, he was just so excited about it.”