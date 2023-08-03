Elon Musk’s X platform allows verified users to hide blue tick

Elon Musk’s platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, has added a new feature that allows premium members to conceal their blue verification tick marks.

Musk changed the criterion for receiving the blue tick, now requiring a monthly charge rather than demonstrating particular credentials. Users that pay $8 per month for X Blue can now hide their tick marks on their profiles and posts. The tick mark may still remain in certain spots, and certain functions may reveal the user’s current membership status.

The site came under fire for changing the verification procedure, which was meant to verify a user’s legitimacy, and giving it to public figures, media people, and politicians.

Since taking over the platform last year, Musk has made numerous adjustments to improve the authentication process and the subscription service. Despite the new option to hide the blue tick mark, it has sparked debate. Some users see it as a way to retain privacy and prevent mockery for paying for the verification, while others believe that it reduces the value and openness of the badge on the network.

Lili Reinhart, an actress and social media personality, expressed her displeasure with the move, claiming that the blue tick mark used to have value but now feels diluted. Similarly, acclaimed author Stephen King slammed the decision, saying that verification used to be important but now looks to be a luxury for those who can afford it.