President emphasises exploring new trade opportunities with Malaysia

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan greatly valued its historical and brotherly ties with Malaysia and wanted to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, education, and culture.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the high commissioner, the president emphasized the need for further improving trade, investment, and economic relations with Malaysia by fostering linkages with the Malaysian business community and chambers of commerce. He said that bilateral trade had witnessed a substantial increase during the last years, however, efforts should be made to further enhance Pakistan’s exports to Malaysia through value-added products. He highlighted the need to explore new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation with Malaysia, adding Malaysian entrepreneurs should benefit from the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan. President Alvi asked the high commissioner to work for the facilitation and welfare of the Pakistani workforce in Malaysia, besides making efforts to further strengthen and diversify Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations. He also underscored the need to highlight the human rights abuses and the atrocities being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the mistreatment of minorities in India. The president thanked the Government of Malaysia for supporting Pakistan’s efforts in implementing the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force.