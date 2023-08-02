The Procrastination Conundrum

It is bewildering. They say the biggest accomplishment is accepting that you’re wrong. We quite often hear Pakistanis acknowledging the fact. It’s been more than seven decades of us proclaiming how we’ve brought this doom to ourselves. Yet the solution seems afar. It is as if we’re stranded on an isolated island with a repeating series of problems. As if we’re stuck in a movie with the same character appearing in varying forms. Or a chronicle where the characters eventually end up bogged down in a quagmire.

Pakistan’s history seems a sequel of repeating events, which lead to this incessant instability. Except for one or two exceptions, the current political landscape in Pakistan is an apt manifestation of how progeny rules here. The political scenario here represents the worst of nepotism. Personal grudges and grievances, backed by lunatic and moronic thinking have caused deterioration of conditions in Pakistan. The “Game of Throne” in Pakistan is definitely PG-18 as it carries violence, vulgarity, deceit, destruction, treachery, etc.

Our search for a deity amongst politicians has always led us to the same armed Lucifer. We, as a nation or rather a collective failure, insist extensively to work for progress, but to others only. We want betterment in our lives, but brought about by others’ efforts. Portentous omens are all that are evident these days. The amount of frustration and anxiety amongst general public is staggering. People are anxious; they are scared, the perplexity is culminating. If being aware of political and national issues and discussing them abidingly is enlightenment, then Pakistanis are the most enlightened people.

Now’s the time to set Pakistan free of your lucid incompetence, and give it in the hands which have the right and potential to govern it. After all these decades of chaos, some stability is drastically required before something cataclysmic happens.

The preposterous efforts of the incumbent government have set to hiatus the minimal hope of recovery there was. The foreign minister states that “we’re in no position to indulge into bloc politics due to crippling economic crisis”. That is something thoroughly rational, but how does he plan to catch up with the progress India is making? Modi’s resplendent Washington visit was nothing short of sumptuous. Indians too did not remain in portraying it as a diplomatic triumph. India is using US’s Chinese frustration adroitly. With a neighbour, who is also a historical and potential threat too much involved into bloc politics, Pakistan’s sidestep might not just be the right thing to do. Well, perhaps us considering ourselves as India’s contenders might be contemptuous to them. We’re way behind the point where India might actually perceive us as a challenger.

The propaganda section of the sanctified institution seems quite busy these days. Yet their effort of indoctrinating public with their agitprop appears unsuccessful. These advertisements orchestrated to plug advocacy against a particular group are quite rhetorically manifested. But still the newspeak looks failed at disseminating biased information into people’s minds. Though they’ve added much undue pain and throb to this narrative building endeavour, even still they’re unable to attain the desired outcomes. Perhaps this time, people have realised who and what’s wrong.

The diaspora of Pakistan is a community generating massive revenue for their homeland. They’ve immensely supported and helped in the nation’s development. Now instead of taking progressive actions for their benefit, the government implies segmentation amongst them. We know why you like the Gulf expatriates more, because you’re to a work permit holder, therefore a worker there.

In a country where the aristocracy feeds off the hard gained flesh and blood of the emaciated, where the law only favours the rich, where Sardars and Jagirdars culminate brutality and tyranny upon people, lock them up in private prisons, a change is improbable to occur with mere words. It’s enough of predecessors telling successors of how they shall revolutionise things for good. A country where the powerful use courts for their advantage, and view constitution as the yuck factor, an insurrection against autocracy is absolutely ineluctable. At this extent of structural and social desecration, we need not bring up Gandhis and ML Kings, but rather Che Guevaras and Zapatas.

