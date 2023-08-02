Bank of China opens branch in Islamabad

“The opening of the Islamabad branch of the Bank of China is another milestone in deepening financial and economic cooperation between the two countries and holds great significance in expanding bilateral economic and trade cooperation,” highlighted Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Speaking on behalf of the Government of Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the Bank of China branch in Islamabad, the minister congratulated the Bank of China on further expanding its service network in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported.

He added that “the Pakistani government will promote the development of Pak-China cooperation with more firm determination and more effective measures and will continue to consolidate and deepen the all-weather strategic partnership.” Xuan Changneng, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, pointed out that the opening of the Islamabad branch of the Bank of China on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a positive step to strengthen financial ties and deepen financial cooperation between China and Pakistan. He also highlighted the broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries. Liu Jin, president of the Bank of China, stated that the Bank of China will continue to leverage its advantages in global operations, actively promote the high-quality co-construction of the “Belt and Road Initiative,” and play a greater role in supporting Pakistan’s infrastructure construction, industrialization transformation, and international trade development.

Li Yong, counselor of commercial affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, mentioned that China has been Pakistan’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, serving as the largest source of imports and the second-largest export destination for Pakistan. He also highlighted that China is the largest source of foreign direct investment in Pakistan. He expressed hope that the Bank of China would seize the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the facilitation of the CPEC construction.

Nearly 100 representatives from government departments and enterprises of both countries attended the opening ceremony. agencies Pakistani students laud China’s trade training institute

“The China-SCO Institute of Economy and Trade has provided us international students with a broader platform to acquire helpful general knowledge and we have more choices in our study and career,” said Ahmer Bilal, a Pakistani student who recently completed his Ph.D. in Geology at Shandong University of Science and Technology (SDUST). During the inauguration ceremony of the International Exchange Center at the China-SCO Institute of Economy and Trade held last week, Ahmer Bilal highly appreciated the joint efforts of the institute and Chinese universities in offering comprehensive and practical training, including language, business, and preparatory courses. “As a science student, the curriculum was designed to be easily understandable and interesting. My university fellows and I all wish we could attend more of these courses,” he said in an interview with China Economic Net.

Inauguration ceremony of International Exchange Center, China-SCO Institute of Economy and Trade

The China-SCO Institute of Economy and Trade was established following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s announcement on September 17, 2021, during the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. President Xi Jinping announced the opening of the institute to promote business and trade cooperation among SCO countries.

It was inaugurated in Qingdao in January 2022. The institute, which is based on the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area, aims to have a national influence and serve SCO countries and the countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Its objectives include nurturing international economic and trade talents, training international officials and technical personnel, conducting research on countries' economies and trade, fostering international economy and trade exchanges and cooperation, and becoming a top-tier university specialized in cultivating talents in foreign economics and trade. As of June 2023, the institute had successfully organized 141 training courses on Chinese foreign aid training and economic and trade training, covering topics such as international logistics and transportation, cross-border e-commerce, and more. These courses benefited 10,512 participants from 43 SCO countries and countries along the Belt and Road initiative.