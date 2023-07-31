Bajaur suicide attack draws condemnation from across Muslim world

The suicide attack that took place in Bajaur on Sunday, which killed around 54 people and left over 200 injured, has drawn strong condemnations from across the Muslim world.

The leadership of the Muslim nations as well as the heads of the Muslim world bodies condemned the heinous crime and sympathized with the bereaved families.

At least 54 people were martyred in a suicide blast at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur tribal district on Sunday. The explosion occurred when more than 400 JUI-F members and supporters gathered under a tent in the town of Khar, near the border with Afghanistan.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, in a statement, condemned the explosion in the strongest terms.

He offered his sincere condolences to the victims’ families and to the government and people of Pakistan wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The secretary-general reaffirmed the OIC’s solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced the attack and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of violence and terrorism anywhere in the world, expressing that the Kingdom stood in full solidarity with Pakistan and its people.

The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, also condemned the bombing and said that the position of the Cooperation Council was firm.

He said the Council rejected all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, which aimed to destabilize security and stability and were inconsistent with human values and principles.

Similarly, in a statement, the UAE foreign ministry also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and reiterated its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The UAE ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government and people.

The State of Qatar also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the explosion.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani strongly condemned the attack and offered condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Iran to the government and the people of Pakistan.

Besides Kuwait, the state of Egypt also condemned the bombing and “renewed its firm stance toward its categorical rejection of all forms of violence.

“Egypt, government and people, expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of brotherly Pakistan in this painful affliction, and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured,” the Egyptian foreign ministry said.