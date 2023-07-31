French daredevil Remi Lucidi falls from 68-storey building

Remi Lucidi, a French daredevil known on social media as Remi Enigma, died after falling 721 feet from the top of a 68-story building in Hong Kong.

Lucidi, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities rushed to his aid following his fall.

According to The Sun, the Frenchman arrived at the tower on Thursday evening after telling a security guard he was going to see a friend.

The resident, however, denied knowing Lucidi, prompting a search for him.

Despite a security guard’s attempts to stop him, he made his way to the top, taking the lift to the 49th floor and then the stairs to the top, according to closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Before he died, Lucidi was seen knocking on the building’s windows, pleading with a maid for assistance.

Cops believe the 30-year-old thrill-seeker was trapped outside the penthouse shortly before his death, according to sources.

The Sun reported that a camera found at the scene contained videos of his other risky stunts and that Gurjit Kaur, the owner of the hostel where Lucidi was staying, described him as a “friendly and humble guy.”

“He was fit, healthy, and cheerful. “I’m very sad,” Kaur said.

Furthermore, a worker who claimed to have spoken with Lucidi stated, “When I asked where he was going, he told me he was going to hike a mountain.”

“He said he wanted to do a lot of hiking while he was here.”

Lucidi was a stuntman who frequently shared footage of his daring stunts with his Instagram followers.

He’d already scaled skyscrapers in Bulgaria, Colombia, France, Dubai, and Poland.

As word of his death spread, fans and followers expressed their condolences on his final Instagram post, which featured a photo of Times Square in Hong Kong.