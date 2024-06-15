Imran sees no point in negotiating with ‘toothless’ govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday stated that there is no point in negotiating with a government that lacks authority.

During an informal conversation with the media during the hearing of the £190 million reference at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, he accused the administration of pressuring judges who rule in favour of PTI and criticised the recent budget for burdening salaried individuals.

Khan alleged that a judge from Sargodha informed the Lahore High Court about pressure exerted by intelligence agencies. He claimed that the judge’s household gas supply was cut off and that judges sympathetic to PTI face immense pressure. “Journalists speaking in favour of PTI are being targeted; Raoof Hassan was attacked, and Ali Zaman was tortured,” Khan asserted, implicating intelligence agencies in these actions.

Khan urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to uphold the rule of law amidst these interferences. Khan praised a judge from Sargodha, six judges from Islamabad High Court, and three judges from the Supreme Court for their integrity. Addressing the budget, Khan highlighted that Pakistan needs to generate Rs13 trillion in revenue, with Rs9.8 trillion allocated to debt interest payments. He predicted a necessity to borrow Rs7.5 trillion to cover the budget deficit, warning that the country is already sinking. “Investment, which hinges on the rule of law, is the only salvation, yet this year saw the lowest investment in 50 years,” he stated.

Khan warned that the country’s future looks bleak and criticised the additional tax burden on salaried individuals. Refuting claims that PTI avoids negotiations, he recounted past dialogues during Pervez Musharraf’s regime but pointed out that negotiations are futile when decisions are made by “higher authorities.”

He mentioned an instance when PTI negotiated with PDM on ex-Chief Justice Bandial’s request, only to be told that no elections would occur as long as Bandial was in office. In a stern message to his party, Khan demanded an end to internal groupings, calling it a matter of life and death for Pakistan. “I will take strict action against anyone creating factions within the party,” he warned.