FBR hosts farewell dinner for outgoing chairman

The Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters hosted a farewell dinner in the honor of outgoing Chairman FBR Mr. Asim Ahmad. The event was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission Mr. Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, former Finance Secretary Mr. Waqar Masood and senior serving and retired officers of FBR. A number of batch mates of the outgoing Chairman FBR were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Pasha praised Chairman FBR’s many sterling qualities and recalled the pleasant memories he shared with him. Mr. Tariq Bajwa outlined the critical importance of FBR for the country and acknowledged the contribution of Chairman FBR towards making the organisation more dynamic and impactful despite the innumerable challenges being faced by the country.

Chairman FBR in his speech appreciated the guidance and mentoring he received from his seniors. He acknowledged the support of his team during his tenure in office. Chairman FBR also praised the positive role played by the Finance Minister Mr. Ishaq Dar and his continuous support and ownership of FBR. He concluded his speech by thanking the team FBR for their role in the successes achieved by the organisation during his tenure as Chairman.

The speeches were followed by dinner during which the Chairman FBR interacted with officers and wished them well for their future endeavors. Souvenirs and mementos were also presented to the Chairman. The event ended on a note of thanks by the officers who wished the outgoing Chairman FBR a productive and fruitful future life.