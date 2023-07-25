Experts stress investment in research, development to curb import bills

Organic chemistry has the potential for reducing a country’s import bill through investment in research and development within the chemical industry. Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Assistant Professor Dr. Zaman highlighted the vast scope of chemistry across various sectors, including agriculture, medicine, chemicals, cosmetics, furniture, and suggested that chemists should strive to create unique products to excel in the industry. He advocated for adopting a reverse engineering approach which will allow chemists to build upon existing knowledge rather than starting from scratch. He pointed to China’s success in manufacturing their own products through this method and suggested Pakistan could follow a similar path. One promising market for innovation lies in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), he said adding that food chemists can produce drinks with essential nutrients such as Vitamin B, Vitamin D, and Folic Acid for the consumers. To protect unique and innovative creations, Dr. Zaman advised chemists to register patents with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO). He said that patents can be obtained for food products after health analysis reports from prescribed labs of IPO. Dr. Zaman emphasized the growing demand for organic and natural products and encouraged exploring the possibility of manufacturing high-value goods from waste materials. Addressing students, Dr. Zaman urged them to move beyond fixed contents and acquire practical knowledge applicable to the field. He called upon teachers to nurture students’ interest in chemistry, motivating them to think creatively beyond their comfort zones. He stressed the importance of connecting chemistry to daily life and illustrated how cosmetics, makeup, food, and nutrients could serve as practical examples for enhancing students’ understanding of the subject. By doing so, he said students can broaden their knowledge and find innovative applications for chemistry in various aspects of their lives.