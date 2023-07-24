Senate passes resolution prioritising gender equality

The Senate on Monday took a historic step by passing a unanimous resolution on World Population Day, prioritizing gender equality and sustainable growth. The theme for World Population Day 2023, “Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities,” struck a chord with the Senators, especially considering its relevance for Pakistan and other developing countries. Senator Sania Nishtar, while presenting the resolution, emphasized the urgent need to prioritize the rights, well-being, and empowerment of women and girls in these nations. Pakistan, being the world’s fifth most populous country, faces various challenges due to its ever-growing population. According to projections, the population is expected to reach a staggering 403 million by 2050. This rapid increase poses significant hurdles such as poverty and unemployment, food scarcity and water crisis, housing shortages, healthcare access, human capital development, and depletion of natural resources, leading to environmental degradation. The Senators observed that the population rise was deeply intertwined with women’s reproductive health and well-being, often stemming from a lack of reproductive rights for women, limited birth control awareness, child marriages, restricted access to education, and low female workforce participation. Addressing these issues is vital for sustainable development and economic prosperity in Pakistan. By managing the population effectively and empowering women with reproductive rights, Pakistan has the potential to unlock its human capital, leading to improved social indicators and a more prosperous and equitable society. The Senate’s resolution urged the government to engage in multi-sectoral collaboration, involving all governmental agencies, provincial governments, civil society organizations, and relevant stakeholders to work collectively towards achieving sustainable population growth and gender equality. This groundbreaking resolution received widespread support from Senators across all political spectrums. Senator Sania Nishtar expressed her gratitude for the unity displayed by her fellow Senators and hoped that the resolution’s implementation would lead to positive and transformative changes for the people of Pakistan.